I’m not sure how this plays out in the 2020s. I don’t think blue and gray troops are going to be massing on the border between Minnesota and South Dakota — not now, anyway — and I have no plans to order another Union Army uniform, 46 years later. I just know things look very different on this side of the Rubicon. It seems pretty clear that the core of the Republican Party won’t see Biden as a legitimate president, but then I and many others now question the legitimacy of 126 House members and those 18 states willing to toss out a free and fair election. That doesn’t feel like a democracy. It feels like something that will get worse before it gets better.