But Tuesdays with Toomey (or as the group billed itself after many weeks of rejection, Tuesdays With(out) Toomey) surely must have gotten inside the senator’s head, by showing him that voters like them — mostly women, educated and engaged in a way that they hadn’t been before 2016 — wouldn’t be fooled again by Toomey pretending to be “a moderate” every six years. And yet with women, college grads and suburbanites leaving the GOP, Toomey also might not be Trump-y enough to lead the whack-job Republican Party that remains. The world that Tuesdays with Toomey helped create was one where their bête noire noir no longer had a home.