The massive fires that have devoured millions of acres and claimed dozens of lives in California and Oregon, or the stronger hurricanes that pummeled the Gulf Coast, weren’t a sign from the heavens but a sign from our polluted atmosphere that America and the world’s other industrialized nations continue to pump way too much carbon into the skies. The sad reality of both the coronavirus outbreaks at the White House and on Capitol Hill, and America’s broader failure to bring COVID-19 under control, is that doctors understand how the virus spreads and how to control it. And yet we have a government that leads but not by truth but by denial, not by science but by superstition, that sees common sense and empathic measures like masks as sign not of strength but of weakness, thus allowing a microscopic virus to bring America to its knees.