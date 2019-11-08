Most homicide victims in this area are people of color and until 2-year-old Nicolette Rivera died last month, their names were largely forgotten.
Don’t believe me?
Can you name any of them? If you can’t, that’s a crying shame.
To compare, try and recall the name of a white homicide victim. If you’re like most people, including me, the name Sean Schellenger — the real estate developer stabbed to death in Rittenhouse Square in 2018 — quickly comes to mind.
Don’t blame yourself.
It’s most likely the fault of the news outlets where you get your information. Gun violence involving black and brown people usually doesn’t get the same level of coverage as those of white victims.
Take our report about 10-year-old Sameje O’Branty who was shot in the head in Frankford while walking home from school on Wednesday. That should have been front-page news.
What made the Inquirer’s front page the following day? A Washington Post story about Ukraine; two pieces about Tuesday’s election and one about a murder trial. In the middle of the page, there was a large photo of children around Sameje’s age at Germantown Academy’s new $1.5 million library.
But nothing about an innocent boy clinging to life.
Jim MacMillan, a former Daily News photographer, first noticed subtle disparities like this while working at the newspaper.
“Back in the ’90s, I covered a lot of gun violence in Philadelphia and various editors would say things to me, ‘This isn’t news. Or nobody cares because it’s just a drug dealer,’" MacMillan, 58, recalled. “In my opinion, ‘just a drug dealer’ often felt like code for young black man.”
MacMillan, whose 17-year tenure includes a one-year leave of absence spent covering the war in Iraq, doesn’t point this out to disparage his former colleagues. He understands what happens with journalists who work on the front lines the way he did as a roving photographer who captured images from thousands of crime scenes.
“We all get desensitized," pointed out MacMillan, who left the Daily News 11 years ago after he started feeling burned out. "We all get fatigued by the trauma. We all feel hopeless. We feel like it’s never going to change. But maybe if we focused on solutions, maybe journalists would feel more optimistic and hopeful.”
That’s one reason MacMillan organized Friday’s Initiative for Better Gun Violence Reporting Summit at WHYY at Sixth and Race Streets. The daylong gathering, which is attracting reporters from as far away as Chicago and Los Angeles, will attempt to create a set of generally-accepted practices for journalists who cover gun violence.
Scheduled attendees include: Dorothy Johnson-Speight, the founder of Mothers in Charge; James Burnett, editorial director, The Trace, which reports on gun violence; and Jim Friedlich, executive director of The Lenfest Institute, the nonprofit owner of the Inquirer.
“We’re going to say to everybody, ‘What do you think journalists who cover gun violence need to know?’” said MacMillan, a fellow for the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri. “The question I have is: Does journalism have a responsibility to try and prevent gun violence?”
Another issue likely to come up is how we view the problem. If the opioid epidemic is viewed as a public health crisis, then why don’t more policymakers view gun violence in the same way?
“We’ve got to be careful not to do harm and it’s even better if we can report on solutions and give individuals and communities and civic leaders the information they need to support and enact prevention programs that stop the violence,” MacMillan said.
He’s skittish about casting blame.
“Every journalist I’ve met is doing their best to do the right thing," he told me. "We need to all get on the same team."
Friday’s summit will be less about finger pointing and more about finding ways to better cover gun violence, which is why I plan to be there.