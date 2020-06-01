And, like many of us, he sees with his own eyes how regularly African American lives are threatened and brutally ended by people in authority with no repercussions: the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose only crime was running through a white neighborhood in Georgia; the death of Breonna Taylor, shot by cops who broke into the wrong apartment. Last Monday, Amy Cooper invoked her white privilege and called the cops on bird-watcher Christian Cooper because he was an "African American man” who dared to ask her to leash her dog in Central Park. She falsely accused him of threatening her life.