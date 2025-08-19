The ‘Rocky’ statue was supposed to be removed from the museum steps last year. No one will say how long it stays.

When Sylvester Stallone’s casting of the Rocky statue was unveiled on top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps on Dec. 3 as part of the city’s first monthlong RockyFest, organizers said it would remain there on loan from the actor through Dec. 31.

But more than eight months later, the statue is still at the top of the iconic staircase and nobody will say long it’s going to stay.

Meanwhile, the original statue from Rocky III, which was previously gifted to the city by Stallone, remains nearby at the base of the Art Museum steps and last week word broke that the Philadelphia Department of Aviation intends to buy the only other casting of the statue from its creator, A. Thomas Schomberg, to be displayed inside the Philadelphia International Airport. Schomberg told me last year the purchase price was $1.5 million.

Does Philly really need three prominently-placed statues of a fictional boxer, especially when (as many others before me have pointed out) a real-life boxing legend like Joe Frazier has only one in Philly and it’s relegated to the stadium complex?

Admittedly, I’m not a Rocky fan (it’s among my more controversial Philly opinions, along with putting provolone and mayo on cheesesteaks), but nobody can deny the movies and character have left an indelible mark on the city and fans around the world.

But it was only recently I learned Stallone himself has become a more divisive figure.

A ‘mythical character’

Stallone, who once played the ultimate Philly underdog, has thrown his weight behind Trump, a man born into more privilege than the poodle in Best in Show and who once said “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

While introducing him at a Mar-a-Lago gala after the 2024 election, Stallone showered Trump with praise, calling him a “mythical character” and “the second George Washington.”

Last week Trump, who took over the Kennedy Center Honors as chairman and said he’ll host the annual awards ceremony, named Stallone among the first cohort of nominees under his tenure after appointing the actor a “Hollywood special ambassador” earlier this year.

I was unaware of Stallone’s chummy relationship with Trump until I wrote about his Rocky statue being placed at the top of the Art Museum steps in December. Stallone didn’t attend the unveiling and my story mainly centered around Schomberg, the sculptor, who was lovely to speak with and whose portfolio of work I admire.

While a majority of the feedback I received to the article was positive, I also heard from quite a few people who’ve become disillusioned with Stallone.

“The Time is Always Never to stick a phony movie prop celebrating a Trumpist anywhere near our Phila Museum of Art,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I think not Mister Sylvester MAGA Stallone,” another wrote. “I’ll continue to enjoy the film as I did when I was a kid but you will certainly not receive any of my consumer dollars towards any of your businesses.”

No matter how you look at it, a statue of Rocky is a statue of Stallone, and as President Donald Trump’s administration threatens to end funding to Philly institutions because of their diversity efforts, makes cuts to programs that endanger Philadelphia’s public art, and considers removing important exhibits about slavery at our city’s National Park Service sites, should Philly’s focus really be on putting up more statues of one of Trump’s most ardent celebrity supporters?

A reoccurring debate

The original Rocky statue was controversial almost from the moment filming wrapped on Rocky III in 1981. Stallone wanted it stay at the top of the steps, where it was filmed for a pivotal scene, but the city’s Art Commission wouldn’t have it (some considered the statue “a caricature” or “movie prop”) and it was shipped to Los Angeles.

Fans petitioned to bring the statue back and eventually, City Council agreed. It was exhibited, temporarily, at the top of the Art Museum steps before it was put at the stadium complex in South Philly.

In 1990 the statue was brought back to the Art Museum steps for the filming of Rocky V, which reignited debate about whether it should remain. Ultimately, it was returned to the stadium complex but when Rocky Balboa was released in 2006, debate about its placement sparked again and the city decided to put it at the bottom of the Art Museum steps, where it’s remained as a popular tourist photo op ever since.

As Schomberg told me, the sculpture is a symbol “that it’s better to have fought the good fight and lose than not to fight at all,” and I don’t disagree. He’s heard from people struggling around the world — from those battling terminal cancer to servicemen in active combat — who’ve told him his statue is an inspiration.

I’m not arguing for the original statue to go anywhere, but do we need Stallone’s exact replica of it a few hundred feet away on top of one of our most iconic buildings, a place where we go to protest and to celebrate?

Why is it still there eight months after it’s “temporary” installation was to end and why is everybody being real cagey about how long it’s going to stay?

Chiseling away

During the December unveiling ceremony, organizers credited Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the Art Museum, for working with Stallone and his wife to bring his Rocky statue to the top of the museum’s steps from their home in Florida.

So I asked Maggie Fairs, Art Museum spokesperson, why it’s still there and how long it will remain.

“The statue is on long term [sic] loan to the museum by Slyvester [sic] Stallone. As it’s his personal statue, we’ve [sic] honored to have it on display at the top of the steps,” Fairs said via email.

She didn’t respond to requests in my initial email or two follow-up emails about how long it will remain. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Visitor Center, which organized RockyFest, directed questions to the Art Museum. A spokesperson for city, which owns the Art Museum, declined to comment.

When I tried to reach Stallone through Independent Artist Group, with whom the actor signed earlier this year, I received a response from Dani Weinstein, chief communications officer of 101 Studios, which produces Stallone’s Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

Weinstein didn’t respond to my questions about the statue or a follow-up email.

Party star or crasher?

So far this year, Stallone’s Rocky statue has been a part of the Eagles Super Bowl Parade; the FIFA Club World Cup celebrations; and the vow renewals of Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband, Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Pa.).

Will it remain through the city’s events in 2026 marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and when the FIFA World Cup comes to town next year?

One source told me there may be events planned around the 50th anniversary of the original Rocky movie, which also happens next year, so it might stay until then.

But could a post by Stallone on his official Instagram account also hold a clue? In mid-December, he posted a moody photo by Philadelphia-based photographer Pawel Pawlowski of the statue and captioned it “Real photo. Maybe it was meant to stay there so people can truly enjoy it the way it was conceivedKEEP PUNCHING!.”

Since 1981, Stallone has made it clear he wants the statue permanently placed on top of the Art Museum steps. Could he decide to just not take it back?

I wish I knew, but since nobody will tell me, I want to hear what you think.