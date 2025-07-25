THE BIG PICTURE
A look back at The Inquirer’s best sports photos of the past week.
Sports are meant to be seen. It’s why some fans pay thousands of dollars just to sit closer to the action. But no one gets as close as our photographers, who can turn an ordinary moment into something spectacular — and something spectacular into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors will pick our best shots from the past seven days and share them with you, our readers, in a new weekly feature.
