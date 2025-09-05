The Big Picture
A wild night for the Eagles, mascots in strange places, and the best sports photos of the week
Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week, they feature the shots from the Eagles’ wild season-opening win over the Cowboys, which included a weather delay and an ejection, the Phillies’ series against the Braves, and more.
» READ MORE: Eagles overcome an ejection, a lightning delay, and shaky early defense to down Cowboys, 24-20
» READ MORE: Sparks (and spit) fly, the Tush Push is still a hot topic, and more from the Eagles-Cowboys broadcast
» READ MORE: Marcus Hayes: Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott. Selfish. Stupid. The Eagles should suspend him.
» READ MORE: Eagles grades: Jalen Hurts carries the Birds past the Cowboys; linebackers and special teams excel
» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts rocks Jordan Retro 11 cleats and gifts Jordan Brand goodies to a local youth football team
» READ MORE: Phillies Extra with GM Preston Mattingly