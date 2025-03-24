President Trump says he’s also inviting the Chiefs to the White House

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX, but it seems like President Donald Trump’s pick to win could still get to visit the White House. In an interview with OutKick aboard Air Force One, Trump said he plans to host the Chiefs for a Super Bowl visit this spring.

The 2019 Chiefs, that is.

“I look forward to having the Eagles,” Trump said. “And one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chiefs did not make a White House visit after winning Super Bowl LIV because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place soon after, but did make two visits under former President Joe Biden in 2023 and 2024, after winning Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would accept an invitation.

Trump attended Super Bowl LIX and expressed support for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before the game, but ultimately left at halftime with the Eagles up by 24.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote after the Chiefs’ victory in the AFC championship game. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

Trump did not acknowledge the Eagles following their win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game. After they won the Super Bowl, rather than congratulate the Birds, he used that opportunity to poke fun at Taylor Swift for being booed and mock the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote in one post on his Truth Social platform shortly after 11 p.m. that Sunday. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff,” Trump wrote just one minute later, rehashing a complaint of his from Friday. “College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?”

Trump later acknowledged the Eagles’ win on The Mark Levin Show, after the host, who is from Philadelphia, asked for his opinion on the Birds.

“The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” Trump said. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”

The Eagles plan to make their first visit to the White House on April 28, after the team was disinvited by Trump just days before a scheduled visit in 2018 following the Super Bowl LII victory.

In his interview, Trump told OutKick that the Eagles wanted to come on the visit in 2018, despite reports that the invitation was revoked because of player opt-outs.

“Well, actually, [the Eagles] did want to come,” Trump claimed of their 2018 choice not to go. “A lot of people wanted to come, including the coach [Doug Pederson] — terrific guy, by the way — but the coach wanted to come. The general manager [Howie Roseman] wanted to come. The owner [Jeffrey Lurie] wanted to come. A lot of people wanted to come. Some of the players wanted to come, and I just said, ‘Just forget it,’ right?”

The Eagles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the time, then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders decried the Eagles’ opt-outs as a “political stunt.”

“Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event,” Trump tweeted in June 2018. “Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our national anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!”

None of the Eagles knelt or went to the locker room during the national anthem in 2017, but Malcolm Jenkins did raise his fist during the anthem on multiple occasions.

Instead, on June 5, 2018, the day the Eagles were originally scheduled to attend the White House, Trump hosted a “Celebration of America.”

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.