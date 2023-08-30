How much are the Eagles spending on each position (and player)? A visual breakdown.

The Eagles might have an MVP finalist and a former No. 2 overall pick in their quarterback room, but believe it or not, that’s actually one of the least expensive positions on the club following the unveiling of the team’s initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

That will change next season when Jalen Hurts’ massive contract extension kicks in, but for now Howie Roseman and the Birds can spend the bulk of their salary cap space in the trenches, with the offensive and defensive lines taking up nearly half of the team’s total, which is currently just north of $165 million.

Before the Eagles’ moves on Tuesday, which included releasing punter Arryn Siposs and his $2.5 million cap hit, linebacker was actually not that far above special teams in terms of total money committed against the cap for 2023.

The other thing that immediately jumps out is how little the Eagles are spending on running backs this season. They declined to give Miles Sanders the big free-agent contract this offseason, and instead brought in D’Andre Swift to round out a position group that will likely see contributions up and down the depth chart.

That position also has the lowest average salary per player ($1.31 million), while offensive line ($4.62 million) and wide receiver ($4.42 million) have the highest.

The Eagles likely aren’t done making moves — unless they plan on entering the season without a punter, which would at the very least be interesting — so these numbers could change again before Week 1, but for now it provides an interesting look at how the Eagles are spending their money ... and where they’re getting the most value.

