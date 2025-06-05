When do 2025 Eagles tickets go on sale? Here’s what we know.

It’s been about three weeks since the Eagles 2025 schedule was released and everyone filed their season predictions (our Birds beat reporters seem optimistic about this year).

But one thing we don’t know is when the team will place its remaining single-game tickets on sale.

Demand is high as ever following the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. A team spokesperson said the Birds have maxed out on season ticket sales for years and expects this year’s renewal rate to hit about 99%, despite increasing prices for some ticket holders by hundreds of dollars.

If you’re a patient person, there is a lengthy waiting list for aspiring season ticket holders. Just don’t expect current season ticket holders to give up their seats as long as the Birds keep winning.

Some season ticket holders have begun selling seats on resale sites, including on the Eagles’ website through Ticketmaster. As you’d expect, they’re pricey — even the cheapest nosebleed seats at Lincoln Financial Field are selling for about $275 each (though you can find some seats at the end of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders for about $200 each).

When do Eagles single-game tickets go on sale?

The Eagles have not yet announced when single-game tickets will go on sale.

A team spokesperson said fans would be able to purchase remaining tickets in the coming weeks. Last year, single-game tickets went on sale June 18.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many nearby options for fans to catch the Birds on the road. Tickets to the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9 are starting about $150 per seat, and parking will set you back another $60.

The cheapest seats at Northwest Stadium to watch the Birds take on the Washington Commanders in Week 16 on Dec. 20 are selling for about $200 each.

Will tickets for the Eagles-Cowboys season opener be available?

Yes, fans will be able to purchase face-value tickets for this year’s NFL kickoff game at the Linc between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. But demand will be high and supply will be low.

The cheapest tickets for the Eagles-Cowboys season opener are selling for about $600 per seat on resale sites like Ticketmaster and SeatGeek. That’s close to double what the least-expensive seats for other home games are selling for.

On the flip side, resale tickets to the Eagles’ road game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23 are comparatively cheap, running about $200 per seat. There are also standing room only tickets for about $100 a person.

Eagles 2025 offseason calendar

June 10: Mandatory minicamp Mid-July: Training camp (last season it began on July 24) Aug. 7: Bengals at Eagles preseason game (7.30 p.m., NBC10) Aug. 16: Browns at Eagles preseason game (1 p.m., NBC10) Aug. 22: Eagles at Jets preseason game (7:30 p.m., NBC10)