- NFL Week 3
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 27
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. Eastern
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- TV: CBS
Eagles fans will get their first look at Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in a Cincinnati Bengals jersey on Sunday, but many fans in Pennsylvania won’t be able to watch the game.
Because the Eagles are playing an AFC team at home, the game is airing on CBS. Unfortunately, for Eagles fans in parts of eastern and central Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also playing at 1 p.m. (against the Houston Texans), forcing some local CBS affiliates to choose between the two teams.
Both WYOU 22 in Scranton and WHP 21 in Harrisburg chose to air the Steelers game, leaving Eagles fans in those areas with few options to watch the Birds, outside of finding a friend with an NFL Sunday Ticket or heading out to a sports bar in the middle of a pandemic.
Fans who subscribe to Comcast Lancaster, the largest cable provider in Lancaster County, also won’t be able to watch the game, since the service uses WHP. But some smaller cable providers in Lancaster County, such as Blue Ridge, Comcast Marietta, and Comcast Lebanon, carry Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW, meaning those Eagles fans will get to see if the struggling Carson Wentz can turn his season around.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Bengals:
Eagles-Bengals is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS3 in Philadelphia. It will air on CBS in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, as well as southern Ohio and northern Kentucky, according to 506Sports.com.
In-market fans can stream it for free on the Yahoo! Sports app, the Eagles app, and on PhiladelphiaEagles.com. Fans can also stream it in-market on CBS All Access, but that requires a subscription.
The game will also be available on a host of skinny bundles, including fuboTV, which is offering a free seven-day trial. CBS is also available on YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T Now.
- TV: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta (CBS3)
- Radio: Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin (94.1 WIP)
- Spanish radio: Rickie Ricardo, William Kulich (La Mega 105.7 FM)
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the latest episode of Birds Eye View, McLane, Bowen, and Smith break down the matchup of winless teams and predict the outcome of Sunday’s game.
Pregame coverage on CBS3 begins at 11:30 a.m. with CBS3 Sunday Kickoff, featuring Don Bell and Pat Gallen. The network’s national pregame show, The NFL Today, airs at 12 p.m., hosted by James Brown and analysts Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 11 a.m. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ due to the Phillies-Rays game. Birds Outsiders, which this year will be hosted by Roy Burton and 94.1 WIP host Joe Giglio, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, FOX29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live (featuring Bill Anderson, Garry Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- 49ers at Giants: 1 p.m., Fox29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
- Cowboys at Seahawks: 4:25 p.m., Fox29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Packers at Saints: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
- Week 1, Sept. 13: Washington 27, Eagles 17
- Week 2, Sept. 20: Rams 37, Eagles 19
- Week 3, Sept. 27: Bengals at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 4, Oct. 4: Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 5, Oct. 11: Eagles at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 6, Oct. 18: Ravens at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 7, Oct. 22: Giants at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., Fox
- Week 8, Nov. 1: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 9, Nov. 8: Bye
- Week 10, Nov. 15: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 11, Nov. 22: Eagles at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 12, Nov. 30: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 13, Dec. 6: Eagles at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 14, Dec. 13: Saints at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 15, Dec. 20: Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m, Fox
- Week 16, Dec. 27: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 17, Jan. 3: Washington at Eagles, 1 p.m. Fox