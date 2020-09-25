This game isn’t any sort of lock or gimme. Teams that are 0-2, both losses by double digits, don’t have locks or gimmes. Right now, we don’t know if Fletcher Cox (oblique) will play, which could be a very big deal. The Bengals haven’t been awful in their two losses; Burrow has given them a chance to win both times, and the games have come down to a few crucial plays. If the Eagles can’t make those few crucial plays this weekend, it is going to be a very long year and a very large reckoning for the people in charge.