Despite having nothing on the line, the Eagles will end their season in primetime Saturday in a nationally televised game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The mostly meaningless game will air on both ABC and ESPN. Calling the game will be Monday Night Football announcers Steve Leve, Bob Griese, and former Eagles director of pro personnel Louis Riddick. King of Prussia native Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.
The Cowboys have a modest reason to care about the game — Dallas could move up to No. 2 seen in the NFC with a win against the Eagles paired with a losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals. So possible, but highly unlikely.
Meanwhile, the Eagles have nothing to play for after clinching a playoff spot last week with the win over Washington. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he’s still considering whether to play or rest his starters, but it seems like a good bet fans will get another glimpse of backup quarterback Gardner Minshew (who once told a crazy story about his time in college involving a hammer and a bottle of whiskey).
Even if you don’t see a lot of Jalen Hurts on the field, you’ll hear a lot from him before the game. The young Eagles quarterback sat down for interviews with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks that will air Saturday afternoon — one with ESPN’s Steve Young that will air during NFL Countdown, and one with Kurt Warner for NFL GameDay on the NFL Network. Both pregame shows start at 3 p.m.
As for the playoffs, the Eagles most likely opponent will be Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there are scenarios where Philadelphia could end up facing the Cardinals, Rams, or even the Cowboys in the opening week of the playoffs.
Here’s the full NFC playoff picture heading into Week 18:
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Eagles-Cowboys on Saturday night:
Cowboys (11-5) at Eagles (9-7): NFL Week 18
When: Saturday, Jan. 8
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 8:15 p.m. kickoff
TV: 6ABC and ESPN (Steve Levy, Bob Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)
Streaming: ESPN app (requires authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Ron Torbert
Five interesting (ish) notes about Eagles-Cowboys
The Eagles are just 41 yards away surpassing the franchise rushing record of 2,607 yards, set in 1949 (a 12-game season).
Philadelphia hasn’t beaten a team this season that currently has a winning record, but this is the first Eagles team in franchise history to make the playoffs after a 2-5 start.
The Eagles four defensive touchdowns lead the NFL, and Philadelphia’s overall defense is ranked seventh in the league entering Week 18.
The Cowboys could sweep the Eagles for the third time since 2011, which is coincidentally the last time the Eagles swept the Cowboys.
The Cowboys are 5-0 against the NFC East this season, and can go undefeated in the division for the third time in its franchise history (1969, 1989). The Cowboys are 24-6 against the NFC East with Dak Prescott at quarterback — his last divisional lost came against the Eagles in 2019.
Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday
Phillies fans will hear a familiar voice Sunday. NBC Sports Philadelphia announcer Tom McCarthy will step in to call Panthers-Buccanneers on CBS in place of Jim Nantz, who is out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Steelers-Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Washington-Giants, 1 p.m., Fox29 (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale)
Panthers-Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Tom McCarthy, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
49ers-Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
Chargers-Raiders, 8:20 p.m, NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
