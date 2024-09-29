Eagles-Buccaneers: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday in Tampa Bay, with a former foe calling the action on TV for Fox.

Tom Brady, who went 1-1 against the Eagles in Super Bowls during his decorated 23-year playing career, is in the booth this season as Fox’s top NFL analyst. Today’s game will be just the fourth he’s called in his brief broadcasting career, and the first that doesn’t involve the Dallas Cowboys. Reviews of his first three games have been mixed, but he’s been mostly solid and wasn’t afraid to criticize throws made by Dak Prescott last week.

“Obviously, it’s improve each week and improve each year,” Brady told Fox News. “There’s no hiding. It’s not like there’s really a practice field.”

Calling the game alongside Brady is veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who called Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and grew up a Birds fan in North Jersey. Both Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines of Raymond James Stadium, which is expected to be a bit soggy after Hurricane Helene passed through the region.

Of course, Brady spent his final three seasons with the Buccaneers, so Birds fans might get a reverse dose of what Atlanta Falcons fans experienced in Week 2, when Jason Kelce turned an entire quarter of Monday Night Football into a Eagles love fest. If last week was any indication, fans will be forced to sit through a Fox ad featuring Brady speaking to past versions of himself at least a couple of times during the broadcast.

Sunday’s game against the Bucs will almost certainly not be the last time Brady calls the Birds this season. As of now he’s slated to call two other Eagles games — Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys. He’ll also call the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, if the Eagles make it that far.

One final TV note — while Brady is calling the game, Eagles-Bucs isn’t Week 4′s national game (that would be Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers on CBS at 4:25 p.m Philly time). Outside of the Philadelphia TV market, Eagles-Bucs will also air in Buffalo, Cleveland, Nashville, Kansas City, Dallas, Las Vegas, and across most of New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Bucs today:

What time and channel is the Eagles game today?

Eagles radio announcers Mike Quick (left) and Merrill Reese will call today's game on 94.1 WIP. Read more ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer

Today’s game between the Eagles and Buccaneers is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Eagles-Bucs will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app

Where can I stream Eagles-Buccaneers

A Fox Sports TV camera. Read more Adam Hunger / AP

Eagles-Bucs will stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to login with your cable provider.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the leagues subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

NFC East standings

NFL Week 4 games on TV in Philly Sunday

All eyes will be on Travis Kelce Sunday, who enters Week 4 with just eight receptions and no touchdowns. Read more Charlie Riedel / AP

Vikings (3-0) at Packers (2-1) : 1 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Chiefs (3-0) at Chargers (2-1): 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Bills (3-0) at Ravens (1-2): 8:15 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Jalen Hurts during practice at the Novacare Complex Friday. Read more Jose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

