The Eagles (3-0) are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but on Sunday they’ll face an improved Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) team currently atop the AFC South and hoping to score a revenge-game victory for head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson will be returning to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since being fired as the Eagles head coach following the 2020 season. Despite the poor reputation Eagles fans have across the country, you can expect loud cheers on Sunday for the coach that brought Philly its first (and so far, only) Super Bowl championship.

Among the oddities of Pederson’s return to Philadelphia, he’ll be the opposing coach in a stadium that has a statue in his honor. Specifically, the Philly Special statue, featuring Pederson and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles going over what would become the most famous play during Super Bowl LII (which only works when the Birds run it).

“I’ve never seen it in person,” Pederson told reporters last week, noting that he won’t visit it on Sunday but might check it out after he retires from coaching. “Obviously, it’s a great honor to have me and Rocky Balboa, I guess, in the city of Philadelphia. And Nick Foles.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles-Jaguars matchup:

What channel is Eagles-Jaguars on?

Eagles-Jaguars is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Calling the game will be Spero Dedes and Jay Feely, who is a rarity in the NFL as a former kicker in the broadcast booth (legendary announcer Pat Summerall was also a former kicker). Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sideline at the Linc.

Normally, Eagles games on Sunday afternoon are broadcast on Fox. So why is Sunday’s game airing on CBS?

Under the current NFL TV deal, CBS gets the rights to air games when an AFC team visits an NFC team, which is the case with the Jaguars traveling to Philadelphia to play the Eagles. That all goes out the window next year, when every game will be up for grabs to every network.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 94.1 WIP. On play-by-play will be Merrill Reese, who has been the voice of the Eagles since 1977, making him by far the longest-tenured announcer in the NFL. He’s being joined by analyst Mike Quick, a former Eagles wide receiver who has been calling games alongside Reese for 25 seasons. WIP host Howard Eskin will report from the sideline.

Spanish-speaking listeners can tune into La Mega 105.7, where the game will be called by WIP host Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Bill Kulik.

Where can I stream Eagles-Jaguars

Eagles-Jaguars will stream on the CBS app and on CBS.com, but a cable subscription is required. The game will also be available to stream on Paramount+, but only if the game is broadcast on your local CBS station.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries CBS, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

NFL+ will also stream Eagles-Jaguars on mobile devices if the game is on TV in your local area. Subscriptions are $4.95 a month, but there is a seven-day trial.

CBS made a lot of central Pennsylvania Eagles fans happy

A lot of long-suffering Eagles fans in Pennsylvania are getting a reprieve today.

Instead of being forced to watch either the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers play, Birds fans in central Pennsylvania will be able to watch the Eagles take on the Jaguars on WHP-TV CBS21, the local CBS affiliate based in Harrisburg that stretches across the Susquehanna Valley.

CBS21 is the only CBS affiliate in most of central Pennsylvania, and usually the NFL requires the station to air Ravens games when Baltimore is either on the road or sold out at home.

Sunday, the Ravens play at home against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. But CBS21 general manager Bill Bradley said CBS decided to go with Eagles-Jaguars due to the Birds’ strong start and Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.

“Am I expecting complaints? Who knows,” Bradley said. “People called last week complaining that we weren’t carrying the Ravens game, and it was on Fox.”

Live Eagles coverage on The Inquirer’s Gameday Central

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Jaguars game at 11:30 a.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Other NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

Vikings at Saints (in London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Jamie Erdahl, Laura Okmin)

Cardinals at Panthers , 4:05 p.m., Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Packers at Patriots , 4:20 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

NFL pregame show guide

Here’s a rundown of the local and national NFL pregame shows offered by the major networks this week:

CBS3: Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall); The NFL Today at noon (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

Fox29: Game Day Live at 10 a.m. (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson, Howard Eskin); Fox NFL Kickoff at 11 a.m. (Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick); Fox NFL Sunday at noon (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

NBC10: Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (Amy Fadool); Eagles Gameplan at 10 a.m. (John Clark, Mike Quick, Ike Reese, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen); Football Night in America at 7 p.m. (Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Matthew Berry, Mike Florio)

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Eagles Pregame Live at 12 p.m. (Michael Barkann, Ron Jaworski, Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank)

ESPN: Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 a.m. (Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan)

