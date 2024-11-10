Eagles-Cowboys: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) face the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) Sunday afternoon, and for the first time in more than three decades, the game is airing on CBS.

It’s the first time the two NFC East rivals have faced off on the network since 1993, when CBS still had the rights to the NFC package, which they ultimately lost to Fox. CBS landed the game thanks to the NFL’s new TV deals, which guarantee the network gets each NFC team at least once a season.

Advertisement

Amazingly, the man who called that 1993 Eagles-Cowboys game — Jim Nantz — will be in the booth Sunday providing play-by-play. Nantz is in his 40th season calling NFL games for CBS, and his eighth season in the booth alongside former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

While CBS was excited to land the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry game, it isn’t exactly the matchup they were hoping for. While the Eagles have turned the corner in recent weeks, the Cowboys are limping in with a four-game losing streak. They’ll also be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out at least a month with a torn right hamstring. Instead, it will be Cooper Rush, who threw three interceptions against the Eagles in a 26-17 loss in 2022, his one career start against the Birds (though he did win four of the five games he started that season).

What’s unclear is the status of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will play despite possibly being limited by an ankle injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni awkwardly answered a question about Hurts earlier this week, first revealing he was dealing with his ankle before being corrected by a member of the team’s PR staff.

Despite going winless in Dallas since 2017, just about everyone is picking an Eagles win Sunday. That includes The Inquirer’s Birds writers, who think reverse-hurdle-jumping Saquon Barkley will have a field day against the thin Cowboys defense.

“After being picked by many pundits to win the NFC East, the Cowboys are 3-5. Dak Prescott won’t play again for more than a month. The defense is as weak as tea from a twice-used tea bag,” wrote Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream today’s Eagles-Cowboys game:

What time is the Eagles game today?

The Eagles haven't won a game in AT&T Stadium since 2017. Read more Tony Gutierrez / AP

Today’s Eagles-Cowboys game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Nantz and Romo will be in the booth, joined during the broadcast by Tracy Wolfson, who will be reporting from the sidelines at AT&T Stadium.

Eagles-Cowboys will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Advertisement

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Where can I stream Eagles-Cowboys?

The game will stream on Paramount+, CBS’ subscription streaming service. Paramount+ runs $7.99 month, but there is a one-week free trial.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries CBS including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Advertisement

If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on CBS3.

Eagles-Cowboys numbers

Nick Sirianni's Eagles are the only NFL team to rank in the top six in both offense and defense. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Here are some interesting Eagles-Cowboys stats, courtesy of the Associated Press:

The Eagles rank in the top 10 of the NFL in both offense (No. 6) and defense (No. 3). The Cowboys ... don’t, ranking No. 14 on offense and No. 27 on defense. The Cowboys are also minus seven on turnovers, while the Eagles have improved to minus two. The Cowboys enter the game on a three-game losing streak, their first since 2020 when Prescott missed 11 games with a broken ankle. The Eagles lead the NFL with 12 plays of at least 40 yards. By comparison, the Cowboys have had three. Hurts is just the second quarterback since 1970 to score six rushing touchdowns in a three-game span. The last to do it was Cam Newton for the Carolina Panthers in 2011. The Eagles hope to contain Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 10 touchdowns in his past 10 home games.

Next up for the Eagles is Jayden Daniels and the red-hot Commanders on Amazon's "Thursday Night Football." Read more Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

No rest for the weary.

Following Sunday’s Cowboys’ game, the Eagles will have just a couple of days to prepare for Jayden Daniels and the first-place Washington Commanders Thursday night in Philly on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Advertisement

The Commanders host the surprising Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m., so neither team will be at a rest advantage, something the Eagles complained to the league about last season.

NFL schedulers refer to it as “total rest disparity,” a way to track the amount of time each team has to rest between games. Last season, the Eagles had a total rest disparity of minus 6, and it was especially apparent during the Birds’ games against the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, who each came off Thursday Night Football games.

Mike North, the NFL vice president of broadcast planning, told The Inquirer in May the data isn’t clear having less rest affects competitive fairness. Regardless, the Eagles’ complaints might have paid off, since this season the Birds’ total rest disparity was plus 11. Barring any more schedule changes, the Eagles have just one game remaining where they’ll play on less rest than their opponent — Week 18 against the New York Giants.

NFC East standings

Complete NFC standings

Other NFL games on TV today in Philly

Giants at Panthers in Munich: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche) Steelers at Commanders: 1 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn) 49ers at Buccaneers: 1 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Lions at Texans: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Latest Eagles news and rumors

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will reportedly play after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. Read more Jeffrey McWhorter / AP