Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our beat writers make their picks for the NFC divisional round

EJ Smith

The wild-card weekend provided a valuable lesson for the Eagles as they enjoyed their first-round bye.

Whether it was too-close-for-comfort wins for the heavily favored Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals or the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wild upset, the perils of playoff football were apparent. Games hardly go as expected and often come down to a few pivotal moments.

Advertisement

This will likely be the case for the Eagles on Saturday even against a team they handily defeated roughly five weeks ago. The Giants have gotten significantly healthier since then, plus rookie head coach Brian Daboll and his staff have fine-tuned their schemes to maximize the talent on the Giants roster.

» READ MORE: How Giants coach Brian Daboll made a lasting impact on the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts — and Nick Sirianni

The Eagles took advantage of the Giants’ steady diet of man coverage with a single-high safety with deep outside targets to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Since then, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has seemingly ripped that page out of his playbook and played mostly quarters zone coverage against Minnesota last weekend. After leading the NFL in blitz percentage in the regular season, Martindale only sent extra rushers on six of Kirk Cousins’ 39 dropbacks as well.

It’s easy to see Martindale going back to his aggressive ways against the Eagles. The Giants’ best hope is to test Jalen Hurts’ shoulder early and deliver as many hits as possible even if the 24-year-old quarterback shows an aversion for contact like he did in the regular-season finale between the two teams. Dexter Lawrence has the ability to wreck a game like he did against Minnesota and Leonard Williams is talented as well, but the Eagles interior line is much better equipped to handle them than the Vikings. If the interior-rushing duo isn’t winning consistently, it’s easy to see Martindale using chaos to generate pressure instead.

One trickle-down effect will be Dallas Goedert’s role in wrangling extra rushers. The Giants’ linebacking corps is shaky and the defense has struggled with tight ends all season. If Goedert isn’t held in for max protect too often, he should have a big game.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Dallas Goedert hopes to exploit the Giants’ problem with tight ends

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles should be in a good spot. Daniel Jones has drawn some lofty praise for his big-time performance against the Vikings, but it’s important to remember Minnesota ranked 27th in defensive efficiency by Football Outsiders in the regular season. He made a living off dinking and dunking and pulled off a handful of impressive scrambles to move the chains. The Eagles have the secondary to contain the Giants’ receiving corps and the defensive front to take advantage of shaky rookie right tackle Evan Neal, who was a liability for most of the Giants’ wild-card win. Even first-time All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas had his hands full with Josh Sweat in the first meeting, which is a promising sign for what’s to come.

All this to say, the Eagles have plenty of matchups to exploit. They’re well rested after a much-needed week off and Hurts’ shoulder should be better than it was in the regular-season finale against this team. I still think the game will be uglier than expected, but the reasons for the Eagles to win the biggest plays of the game are overwhelming.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 27

» READ MORE: Eagles clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with an ugly win over the Giants

Josh Tolentino

Eagles-Giants Round 3 is shaping up to be a beautiful chess match. The most important piece is Hurts, who was an extreme beneficiary from the bye week, using that time to heal his injured throwing shoulder. If Hurts is anywhere close to his normal self, he’ll provide the Eagles with another dynamic that they lacked during the final three weeks of the regular season. It’ll be up to the blitz-friendly Giants to counter and attempt to force Hurts into bad decisions. The turnover battle is typically a solid indicator of the alpha between two teams, and that’ll likely be the case in the Eagles’ first playoff contest.

Lane Johnson’s status also is worth monitoring. He appears to be checking off additional boxes as Saturday’s kickoff nears, but ultimately, his groin injury will still require surgery at the conclusion of the season. The Giants are better at interior defensive line compared to the edges, but the defensive front as a whole is still a strong unit. Luckily for the Eagles, even with a hobbled Johnson, they are still an elite group led by five-time All-Pro Jason Kelce.

New York’s best chances at upsetting the Eagles might rely on running back Saquon Barkley. Both New Orleans and Washington rallied for upset victories over the Eagles by trimming possessions, forcing turnovers, and dominating time of possession. The Giants might attempt repeating that formula in order to keep Hurts and Co. off the field.

The Eagles possess ample offensive weapons (Brown, Goedert, Smith, Miles Sanders), defensive playmakers (Haason Reddick, T.J. Edwards, C.J. Gardner-Johnson), and a handful of key veterans (Kelce, Brandon Graham) to navigate the nerves that are attached with the playoffs. In the end, Hurts’ success will determine exactly how far this season goes.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 17