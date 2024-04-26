Eagles’ top priorities and prospects on the NFL draft’s Day 2: Who’s still on the board for their 2nd-round picks?

After selecting Quinyon Mitchell in the first round of the NFL draft, Howie Roseman couldn’t help but think about the slots he has left to fill.

The Eagles general manager, midway through a news conference recapping the fireworks of the first round, acknowledged the work that’s still to be done even after injecting some much-needed upside into the team’s cornerback room with Mitchell, a rangy defensive back from Toledo.

“You go through this draft and my mind isn’t really on what we just did,” Roseman said. “It’s on what we’re doing next, so I’m a little distracted, so it’s hard to talk about in a vacuum one thing. We got a lot of work to do tomorrow and Saturday.

“It’s a quick turnaround. For us to have a successful weekend we have a lot of work to do.”

With the second night of the draft set to begin at 7 p.m., here’s a rundown of the Eagles’ picks, their biggest needs, and a few prospects who would fit the bill:

How many Day 2 picks do the Eagles have?

The Eagles went into the draft with eight picks and, thanks to Roseman’s restraint on Night 1, still have their full war chest going into the second night.

The Eagles have two selections — No. 50 and No. 53 — in the second round of the draft, but don’t have any picks in the third round. They dealt their third-round pick for a fourth-rounder last year in order to select Kelee Ringo. The 50th pick, originally the New Orleans Saints’, is the final pick to convey from a 2022 trade that netted the Eagles future draft capital in exchange for giving away one of three first-rounders they had that offseason.

Considering the proximity of the Eagles’ two picks and the sizable gap between their last second-round pick and their next pick at No. 120, a trade could make sense if Roseman wants to avoid getting antsy with the extended wait. The Eagles could trade back from one of their second-round picks or package some of their remaining selections to find a way into the third round. They have picks No. 120, No. 161, No. 171, No. 172, and No. 210 to work with over the next few days.

What are their biggest needs?

Especially after extending star wide receiver A.J. Brown on Thursday, the Eagles have a strong offensive nucleus in place for the foreseeable future. Still, one of their biggest needs comes along the offensive line, with the potential to add an immediate starter at right guard and/or a successor for Lane Johnson at tackle sticking out as one of the main priorities for Day 2.

Even with Smith under contract through 2028 and Brown’s new deal stretching through 2029, adding a No. 3 wide receiver to complement the pair would also make sense.

Defensively, the Eagles could still use help at all three levels. Their edge rusher rotation could benefit from another upside play even with 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith presumptively getting a bigger role after a quiet rookie season. Devin White’s one-year deal shouldn’t preclude them from targeting a linebacker to fill out the depth chart and a third safety for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio makes sense even after signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and extending Reed Blankenship this offseason.

In terms of prioritization, here’s how I’d rank them:

1. Offensive lineman

2. Edge rusher

3. Linebacker

4. No. 3 receiver

Who’s available?

Going position-by-position based on the aforementioned needs, here are a couple players who could make sense for the Eagles in the second round:

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe has the rare blend of heft and athleticism that the Eagles have coveted in the past. He made several highlight blocks as a puller during his college career where he gets up to speed surprisingly quickly and finishes off blocks with an edge. He has extensive starting experience at right tackle and both guard spots over three years for the Wildcats but at 6-foot-3, 322 pounds with 31½-inch arms, he’ll be limited to the interior line in the NFL. It’s also worth noting Beebe took a top-30 visit to the Eagles.

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Rosengarten is another lineman who visited the Eagles during the pre-draft process. While he was primarily at right tackle protecting Huskies quarterback Michael Penix’s blind side, he has experience at both tackle spots and, at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds, ran an impressive 4.92-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. Because the 21-year-old’s technique is pass protection isn’t as advanced as others in the class, he projects more as a developmental swing tackle with upside to grow, both literally and figuratively, something the Eagles could give him time to do.

EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

At 6-3, 267 pounds with solid athletic testing, Kneeland fits the bill as a developmental edge rusher prospect. He’ll have to improve his rushing technique to succeed in the NFL, but his physical traits will give him a chance to become an impact player if he does. He has 34½-inch arms and ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash and did the three-cone drill in a promising 7.02 seconds. Like Beebe and Rosengarten, Kneeland visited with the Eagles before the draft as well.

EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Isaac had 7.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions last season as an explosive pass rusher with prototypical arm length for the position at just under 34 inches. The 6-4, 247-pound edge rusher is another prospect who will have to further develop a plan attacking the quarterback in the NFL, but has the upside to become an impact player if he masters a series of rush moves and countermoves.

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Cooper is an explosive off-ball linebacker prospect with a nose for the ball and solid college production. His aggressiveness can sometimes get him into trouble, but for a team that values explosive plays like the Eagles, he’ll bring plenty of value making plays on the ball. Cooper had 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles last season with the Aggies and had two career interceptions as a multi-year contributor. He has 34-inch arms and ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, indicative of his range and upside in pass coverage. Cooper will have to improve his play recognition and instincts to reach his ceiling, but his playmaking ability and physical traits make him one of the best linebacker prospects in the class.

LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Although he’s the first player listed that didn’t take a top-30 visit with the Eagles, Colson would make plenty of sense for the them as an off-ball linebacker capable of being stingy against the run while also offering upside in coverage. The 21-year-old is physical and dependable at the point of attack; he had 101 total tackles in 2022 and finished last year with 95. Considering Colson didn’t have a single interception or forced fumble, his biggest knock may be that he didn’t make many splash plays at the center of Michigan’s talented defense. Still, he figures to be a steady three-down linebacker and a Day 1 starter.

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Wilson projects as an explosive slot receiver in the NFL after a productive 2023 season with the Wolverines. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, illustrative of the burst he shows coming out of breaks. At 5-11, 185 pounds, he spent most of his college career on the inside and projects primarily as a slot in the NFL as well. Still, Wilson has the speed to keep defenses honest and the short-area quickness to separate as a Day 1 contributor.

WR Ladd McConkey

Another Georgia guy? McConkey is an explosive slot option with some versatility to play on the outside as well. The 22-year-old runs fluid routes and can get in and out of his breaks in a hurry. McConkey also ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and, although he measured in just under 6-foot and 186 pounds, played enough on the outside in the Southeastern Conference to suggest he has the route-running chops and long speed to play as a “Z” receiver as well as a slot. McConkey also offers something after the catch and has experience as a return man for the Bulldogs.