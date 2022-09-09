Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

Shortly after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni concluded a team meeting at the beginning of the week, Darius Slay sought out Jalen Hurts.

For the first time in his career, Slay had been voted by his peers as one of the team captains for the 2022 season.

“He had to hold back tears,” Hurts said of his interaction with Slay.

Slay, 31, is entering the 10th year of his career, including his third season with the Eagles. Considered one of the most playful and upbeat players on the team, Slay became emotional when he discovered he was voted as one of three captains on defense, joining fellow veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

“It’s probably one of the biggest achievements of my career,” Slay said. “It had me a little teary-eyed for a minute. I was in the huddle like, ‘Oh, snap!’ It’s a blessing, man, to be honored. I appreciate that from my teammates ... I try to be the best version of me. It’s a [sign] of respect. I’m going to go out there and get it.”

Slay serves as the constant pulse for the secondary. He’s the most tenured defensive back in the room, and he enjoys sharing his knowledge with other teammates.

“You don’t often see a cornerback voted as captain of the team,” cornerback James Bradberry said. “The fact that it’s Slay — I know the work that he puts in everyday, the work he’s put in over his whole career. He’s so deserving of that seat.”

“With a guy like Slay, someone leading us in the room, he deserves it all,” second-year defensive back Zech McPhearson said. “He puts his head down and works every single day.”

But it’s hardly always about work for Slay.

The Brunswick, Ga., native is one of the loudest players in the locker room. On Thursday, Slay made sure everyone in his vicinity knew that he was playfully upset with undrafted rookie Josh Jobe. The night before, Slay, Jobe, and Avonte Maddox played “Call of Duty: Warzone” together on Slay’s Twitch stream, and Jobe failed to record one ‘kill’ in three consecutive games.

“How you not get one damn kill, Jobe!” Slay shouted across the room despite Jobe sitting right next to him.

“He’s got a lot of character to him,” McPhearson said. “We like that about him. He acts like himself around everybody. He makes sure we’re always doing things together. Whether it be inviting us to his house, playing video games, golfing, getting food together, you name it. He always has us together. It gets the room closer, and it develops that chemistry.”

Sirianni added: “Slay just has a great energy about him. He comes in every day ready to work. That’s important, that energy that you bring every day. ... He brings it, and that’s contagious. I really believe that. When you bring energy, constantly every day and that’s just who you are, that’s contagious That’s just something I’ve noticed every day since I’ve been here, is that love for his teammates.”

McPhearson discusses touching moment with Sirianni

McPhearson was stuck on the side of a ramp in his sports car at Philadelphia International Airport when Sirianni pulled up next to him.

“Coach Sirianni, he rolls down his window, and goes, ‘You alright?’” McPhearson said. “I told him I’d probably have to get a tow truck, and he gets out and stayed with me.”

This was in January after the Eagles returned from Tampa. The airport was covered in snow and ice and the cornerback, just like the rest of his team, wanted to get home following a brutal playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

“I see like 10 cars ahead and they get up there. I’m like, ‘I can do it,’” McPhearson said on Friday. “It’s my turn and I go up and sure enough my wheels start spinning in circles. I’m sliding down the hill.

“So I end up backing into reverse on the side of the ramp and I’m sitting there for a good little minute watching all these cars go by for 30 minutes.”

Sirianni called Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro for additional help and after about an hour of waiting, McPhearson said, they were able to close the ramp, back him down and detour him toward an exit.

Two weeks ago, general manager Howie Roseman used the story as an example of the culture Sirianni had built in his first season as a head coach. But the moment also spoke to his character.

“After a game like that … for Coach Sirianni to do that, he really cares about his players,” McPhearson said.

The now-second-year cornerback said that when he got home the first thing he did was call his parents down in Maryland.

“I said it was time to get rid of this car,” McPhearson said.

He said he now owns a 4x4 truck.

Versatility is key for Driscoll

With Andre Dillard missing time due to a broken forearm, the Eagles’ tackle depth is getting tested early in the season.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said the coaching staff would keep the depth chart details “in house,” when asked who would take Dillard’s spot as the backup to Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, but Jack Driscoll would be the logical choice. He’s got experience playing right tackle and was lauded for his versatility earlier this week by offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

“When you’re a backup, you’re expected to be able to play multiple positions at any given time,” Driscoll told the Inquirer on Wednesday. “I’m embracing that role, and whatever happens, happens.”

Driscoll is cross-trained at four different positions and is one of the players behind the starting group that makes the Eagles offensive line so deep. He was considered a guard prospect by most in the pre-draft process because of his shorter wingspan even though he played tackle at Auburn.

“They’re always trying to nitpick and find little things,” Driscoll said. “At the end of the day, I always think even with all the traits and stuff, Stout teaches us so much great technique and how you can be successful without 36-inch arms or not. You also just have to understand your body and what my strengths are, I might not have 36-inch arms, but there are other things I can do to make up for it.”

Odds and ends

After he was stung by a bee on Friday morning, wide receiver A.J. Brown needed an EpiPen shot due to an allergic reaction. Brown is riding a wave of emotions. Besides the looming season opener, he is expecting his second child at any moment; Brown’s locker stall was stuffed with boxes of diapers.

Described by many of his peers as an “old soul,” Hurts enjoys his selection of tunes. Before the start of practice, Hurts played “I Like It,” by DeBarge from his Bluetooth speaker. A few teammates, including linebackers Kyron Johnson and Haason Reddick, showed their appreciation for Hurts’ song choice and sang along to the lyrics of the R&B/Soul hit released in 1982, roughly 16 years before Hurts, 24, was born.

Mailata has moved down to Jason Peters’ old locker at the very back of the Eagles’ locker room. The stall seems to be passed down from one starting left tackle to another, it’s just Peters occupied it so long, he became synonymous with it.

