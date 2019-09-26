The Eagles head into Green Bay today to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football with their backs against the wall, desperate to avoid a 1-3 start.
Calling the game tonight will be Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who was forced to clarify a tweet he sent earlier this week that many read as taking a shot at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Aikman, who recently got a call from his Fox Sports bosses after going after Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb on Twitter, told USA Today he wasn’t taking a shot a Mahomes, who was last year’s NFL MVP — he was going after Joshua Brisco, the host of the Athletic’s Times Out podcast.
“My tweet was directed at the writer," Aikman said, referring to Brisco.
This is also the first Thursday Night Football game that fans can stream on Amazon Prime, which in addition to a telecast of Fox’s broadcast have three additional audio options — a Spanish-language broadcast, a U.K. English broadcast with Derek Rae and Tommy Smyth, and a third English option featuring analysis by Hannah Storm and Hall of Fame broadcaster and Philadelphia native Andrea Kremer.
Of course, Eagles fans can also mute their televisions and turn on the radio to listen to Merril Reese and Mike Quick call the game for 94.1 WIP, which is synced with the television broadcast.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Thursday, Sept. 26
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
Time: 8:20 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX, NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Amazon Prime, NFL GamePass, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Clay Martin
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles.
In the most recent Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch aren’t quite ready to make the Eagles 1-3 despite a tough road game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
On Fox 29, live coverage begins at 7 p.m. with FOX 29 Gameday Live, hosted by Gary Cobb and Kristen Rodgers. Cobb will also co-host the station’s new sports betting show Props and Locks at 7:15 p.m., alongside Scott Grayson and Todd Fuhrman. Fox Sports’s national pre-game show begins at 7:30 p.m., featuring Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez, and Howie Long.
Due to the Phillies game against the Nationals, Eagles Pregame Live will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 7 p.m., hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, will air immediately after the postgame show.
NBC10 will air Eagles GamePlan at 9 p.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick), followed by Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (hosted by John Clark).
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Eagles 27, Lions 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m., FOX29, NFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 6: Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Oct. 13: Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Oct. 20: Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX 29