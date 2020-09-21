Given the caution that Wentz historically has used down near the goal line – he has just two career interceptions in 279 red-zone pass attempts and just one over the last four seasons – it was an ill-advised pass. Arcega-Whiteside actually had a step on Williams. If he had cut off the route at, say, the 5-yard line, or if Wentz had thrown the ball a tad earlier, the play might have been successful, if not for a touchdown, at least for a first down near the goal line. But by the time the ball was thrown, safety Jordan Fuller was closing on the ball from the other side and there was no margin for error.