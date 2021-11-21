Eagles fans will likely see a lot of yellow during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Officiating is Scott Novak, whose crew has thrown more penalty flags than any group through the first 10 games of the season.
Novak, one of the replacements promoted in 2019 to fill vacancies created by retiring NFL referees Walt Anderson and Pete Morelli, has averaged 15.2 penalties called and 118.8 penalty yards per game this season. The league average is 12.7 penalties per game.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise to Eagles fans, considering Novak and his crew threw 27 flags during the Birds’ season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons (the Eagles were called for 10 penalties in the first half alone). Though to Novak’s credit, his crew hasn’t been responsible for any egregious calls and have yet to throw a flag for taunting, a point of emphasis for the league this season.
Last week, Buffalo Bills head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said during a radio interview he was “well aware” of Novak’s flag-happy reputation, and the third-year referee didn’t disappoint — his crew called 16 penalties during the Bills’ lopsided win over the New York Jets.
The Eagles, who enter the game as the league’s third-most-penalized team, were the victim of a no-call on a helmet-to-helmet hit that landed tight end Dallas Goedert in the concussion protocol. In his weekly recap of controversial plays, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, Perry Fewell, said the referees on the field were correct not to throw a flag.
“When a receiver clearly is a runner and moving with the football, it is only a foul if the defender lowers his head and initiates contact with his helmet,” Fewell said. “It is not a foul for a shoulder-to-helmet hit of the runner unless he is down or out of bounds.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles-Saints game:
Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6): Week 11
When: Sunday, Nov. 21
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox29 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)
Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Scott Novak
Eagles playoff picture heading into today’s game
Despite being winless at home and starting the season 1-3, the Eagles actually enter Sunday’s game solidly in the hunt for a playoff spot. Beating the Saints could go a long way, considering New Orleans would hold the second wildcard spot in the NFC if the playoffs started today.
Here’s what the NFC playoff picture looks like heading into Week 11:
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles.
Smith and Tolentino will host GameDay Central live prior to kickoff.
Eagles 2021 NFL schedule
In Week 15, two out of five games chosen by the NFL will be played on Saturday, with the rest played Sunday. Eagles-Washington is one of those games, and the specific dates and times will be announced by Week 11.
Week 1, Sept. 12: Eagles 32, Falcons 6
Week 2, Sept. 19: 49ers 17, Eagles 11
Week 3, Sept 27: Cowboys 41, Eagles 21
Week 4, Oct. 3: Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
Week 5, Oct. 10: Eagles 21, Panthers 18
Week 6, Oct. 14: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22
Week 7, Oct. 24: Raiders 33, Eagles 22
Week 8, Oct. 31: Eagles 44, Lions 6
Week 9, Nov. 7: Chargers 27, Eagles 24
Week 10, Nov. 14: Eagles 30, Broncos 13
Week 11, Nov. 21: Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 12, Nov. 28: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 13, Dec. 5: Eagles at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 14: Bye week
Week 15, Dec. 19: Washington at Eagles, TBD
Week 16, Dec. 26: Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 17, Jan. 2: Eagles at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 18, Jan. 9: Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox