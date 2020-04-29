Jones clearly was drafted with the idea that he would be an established starter by now, even though the team knew he would miss most of his rookie season recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered before the draft. He was widely heralded as one of the top 15 or so talents in that draft. Repeated leg injuries and an apparent lack of confidence exiled him to the margins by last season’s stretch drive. Even after he came in as an injury sub and made important, solid plays late in the season, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz declined to use him in the playoff loss to Seattle.