A major reason Fulgham isn’t making as many catches is that the league is catching up to him. Just go back to the last three games. In each of the two previous games, he had one reception for 8 yards. He did have 12 targets combined in those two games, but unlike earlier in the year when he was relatively unknown, he has not been able to run freely and get nearly as much separation, and a big part of it is that teams are taking him much more seriously.