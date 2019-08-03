3. It’s difficult to simulate game conditions in run drills without tackling. The Eagles offense, overall, struggled on the ground during the first live practice day, but it bounced back. Josh Adams had the best practice of the running backs, in my opinion. He was hard to bring down. On his first live carry, he slipped out of two lower-body tackle attempts – by safety Tre Sullivan and linebacker Nate Gerry – and picked up about 10 yards. He scored a touchdown from about a yard out running behind tackle Lane Johnson. And he gained another 10 yards or so after shedding Sullivan again. Adams was earlier met in the backfield by defensive end Josh Sweat, but it was only a “thud” period, so who knows, maybe he could have broken another tackle. Running the ball isn’t the problem for Adams. He still struggles with blocking, as he showed again Saturday, and is just a passable receiver. Miles Sanders practiced two days after he injured his foot. While he didn’t partake in team drills – likely as a precaution – he did do some other drills. Sanders fared well in pass protection. He shielded off linebacker Alex Singelton and hung with linebacker T.J. Edwards. During one-on-one receiving drills, he cruised by Grugier-Hill and caught a 25-yard-or-so pass – albeit with a slight bobble.