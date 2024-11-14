// Pinned The Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) will take on Jayden Daniels and the surprising Washington Commanders (7-3) tonight in a battle for first place in the NFC East on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m., and will stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video. In the Philadelphia TV market, Birds fans can watch the game on Fox 29, while fans in the Washington, D.C., area can tune in on Fox 5. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, in their third year in the booth with Amazon’s Prime Video, will call all the action from Lincoln Financial Field. They’ll be joined by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, and former NFL referee Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst, a role he also has on NBC. Also back this season is Thursday Night Football’s studio crew, which features host Charissa Thompson and analysts Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Amazon’s pregame show begins streaming at 7 p.m., and the crew will return for postgame coverage that’s a bit more loose and fun than typical network coverage. The game will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties. Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville. Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app. — Rob Tornoe