// Pinned The Eagles (9-2) kept pace with the Detroit Lions (10-1) Sunday in the race for the NFC’s top playoff spot. Right now, the Lions are up one game over the Rams with six to play. But the Birds’ victory against the Rams was important if both teams end the season with the same record. NFC playoff picture The Eagles and Lions don’t play one another this season, so the next tiebreaker would be their record against NFC teams. For the Eagles to win a 15-2 tie breaker they needed to defeat the Rams and have to root for the Lions to lose to the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 14. Now, if the Lions lose two games and both teams end up 14-3, there are multiple paths for the Eagles to win a tiebreaker. Regardless, the odds remain stacked against the Eagles overtaking the Lions. Even after Sunday’s win, the Birds have just an 18% chance of landing the NFC’s top seed, according to the New York Times’ playoff simulator. The Lions do have a difficult schedule remaining, with games against the Packers, Buffalo Bills (9-2), and Minnesota Vikings (9-2). As the Eagles showed with their late-season collapse last season, anything can happen. NFC East standings Thanks to the Washington Commanders wild loss against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, the Eagles are now 2.5 games up in the NFC East with just six to play. Looming on the horizon is their Week 16 rematch, which the Commanders would need to win to have any shot at overtaking the Eagles for the division lead. — Rob Tornoe