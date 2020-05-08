There won’t be a Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers this regular season, but we will get to see two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL face off in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will head to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson’s Ravens on Monday night. It will be the third matchup between the two signal callers with MVPs to their names, and Mahomes has a 2-0 advantage so far.