Eagles vs. Giants: Everything you need to know about Sunday’s rematch at the Linc

Two weeks ago, the Eagles went into MetLife Stadium and suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

On Sunday, the Eagles have their opportunity for revenge at the Linc, with an improved passing game that showed its full potential against Minnesota. But they’ll have to do it without receiver A.J. Brown, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Here’s our viewer’s guide to get you ready for kickoff, with everything you need to know about the team’s Week 8 matchup …

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles vs. Giants game will air live on Fox at 1 p.m. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call the game from the booth, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sideline.

If you’d rather listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game, the radio broadcast can be found on 94.1 WIP, and if you’re not heading to the Linc, but want to watch the game with your fellow Birds fans, here are a few spots to check out.

Final injury report

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is one of three starters who have been ruled out for Sunday.

OUT

CB Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) Brown (hamstring) DE Brandon Graham (not injury related) CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) C Cam Jurgens (knee) OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Darius Cooper (shoulder)

Eagles-Giants odds

As of Friday afternoon, the Eagles are 7.5-point favorites on FanDuel and DraftKings. The projected point total for Sunday is 43.5 for both sportsbooks.

Story lines to watch

Brandon Graham is officially back with the Birds, after initially deciding to retire in the offseason following the Super Bowl LIX victory. Is he ready to play Sunday’s game?

“We’re going to see, man,” Graham said. “I’m going to let coach do that. Honestly, I’m just here to continue to keep affirming everybody with what they are and their ability.”

But whether the Eagles’ longtime veteran edge rusher gets on the field this week or not, he’s already improving the team’s energy from the sidelines.

Here’s more from Graham’s return:

Graham brought the same old ‘juice’ in his first practice back with the Eagles. What to expect from Graham? Here’s how other NFL players who unretired fared. Graham said he didn’t want to retire — and this isn’t the first time the Eagles tried to bring him back.

One number to know

206 — Graham’s franchise record number of games played in an Eagles uniform. With his return, he retakes the mantle of longest-tenured Philly athlete from Flyers captain Sean Couturier.

Our Eagles-Giants predictions

Here are our writers’ predictions for Sunday:

Jeff McLane: It’s hard to win twice within the division, especially within a 17-day span. The Giants may be reeling from an epic choke against the Broncos. It’s not like they have much to fall back on. Dart and Skattebo have brought energy to a floundering franchise, but I like the odds that Fangio won’t have another hiccup against an inferior opponent. Eagles 26, Giants 19

Jeff Neiburg: What we know is that the Giants have been a much different offense since they handed the reins to Dart and Skattebo. The Eagles struggle with scrambling quarterbacks, and few this season have had as much success as Dart has when he’s on the move. Contain those players, which is easier said than done, and you’ll likely win the game. Eagles 30, Giants 18

Olivia Reiner: It seems unlikely that the Eagles will lose to the Giants twice. While their offensive issues are by no means fixed after one game, the Eagles showed some encouraging signs of evolution against the Vikings with their uptick in under-center runs and the play-action passes that were set up off them. Eagles 31, Giants 24

Matt Breen: The Giants limited Barkley two weeks ago to 58 rushing yards, but it’s hard to see them doing it again. The Eagles finally figured out their passing attack last week. This week is a chance to get their running game right. A big game for Barkley would be the perfect way to enter the bye week. Eagles 31, Giants 21

National media predictions

Outlet Prediction Outlet ESPN Prediction Eagles Outlet NFL.com Prediction Eagles Outlet CBS Sports Prediction Eagles Outlet USA Today Prediction Eagles Outlet Bleacher Report Prediction Eagles Outlet Sporting News Prediction Eagles

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s a look at what our columnists are saying about the Eagles, starting with Marcus Hayes, who thinks the Eagles never managed to properly replace what Graham brought to the Birds, on or off the field …

Hayes: “Graham was a playmaker who loved to play, loved the game, and loved Philly. That guy does not exist today in the Eagles locker room. That guy will exist [again] in the Eagles locker room, in his cubicle stuffed with shoes and bobbleheads and an outrageous number of colognes. For the next 12 weeks and beyond, he will fill the void he left.” Read more.

Hayes: “Maybe the Giants weren’t so bad, and, clearly, the Eagles weren’t as deep as they needed to be. A lot has changed in two weeks. That should make all the difference come Sunday afternoon." Read more.

What the Giants are saying

The Giants haven’t won a game on the road in 2025, and Sunday will be rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first time facing the same opponent more than once in his NFL career.

The environment should be raucous.

“It’s going to be intense, for sure,” said Dart, a first-round pick out of Ole Miss. “I can’t wait to go out there and compete and feel the hostility in the air and the rivalry between the two organizations. I kind of compare it to an SEC rivalry.”

Here’s what else they’re saying …

Darius Slayton on the environment: “I mean, if [Dart] didn’t have any haters, he’ll find out where they all live. He’s about to get introduced to all of them.”

Daniel Bellinger on his advice for Dart: “You’ve got to stick close to your brothers in the locker room, just stay tight as one group, because that team and that fan base, they’re going to get a little gritty on the sidelines. I would tell him, ‘Listen, focus on you, focus on the team and stick together and not worry about the outside noise.’”

Brian Daboll on playing the Eagles again so soon: “I just know that [Vic Fangio is] a challenging coordinator to game plan against. Again, Jaxson’s played a good amount of football in his career. These last four weeks, he’s got a routine down, and we do everything we can do to get him ready to play.”

What the national media is saying

Even a perfect passing day from Jalen Hurts wasn’t enough to silence the A.J. Brown trade speculation, this time from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, after Brown posted on his Instagram with the caption ‘using me but not using me.’

“I believe A.J. Brown prefers to be traded,” Orlovsky said. ”There’s been this consistent disconnect, whether it’s the lack of production, they don’t throw the ball enough, or they go on the road, he has [four catches for 121 yards], the game-sealer, and he’s still tweeting that out. I’m not trying to read too much into it, this is a Super Bowl-contending team, but for that to continuously happen, I do think there’s parts of A.J. Brown that would prefer to be traded."

Here’s what else the national media is saying …

Mina Kimes on DeVonta Smith: “Because of all the attention on A.J. Brown, because of the drama, DeVonta’s kind of being overlooked as top-ten receiver in the NFL. I think he’s capable of that.”

Orlovsky on the run game: “This team can’t win a Super Bowl the way they’re running the football. They can win games, they can beat good teams, but they can’t run the football. My question is, is what we saw offensively last week going to be who you’re going to be for the rest of the season?”

Manti Te’o on the Giants recovering from their collapse: “When I see a team fall off like that, that’s just situational. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the Giants even anticipated they would be up that much. There’s a way to play the game, and there’s so much youth there that it may have slipped by them. I am buying that they will respond and build off it.”

