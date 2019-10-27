Rookie Miles Sanders took off for a 65-yard run down the sideline and scored on the Eagles first possession of the second half. Jake Elliott missed the extra point.
The Bills tried to narrow the lead with a last-second 53-yard field goal attempt, made possible in part by a controversial unnecessary roughness call on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz during the two-point conversation. Kicker Stephen Hauschka couldn’t make it happen. Eagles will receive to start the second half.
A forced fumble put the Eagles in position to score their first touchdown of the day, a 5-yard pass from Carson Wentz to tight end Dallas Goedert.
Up against strong winds, the Eagles opted to attempt the two-point conversion and made it on a Miles Sanders’ run.
Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham forced a Josh Allen fumble and recovered the ball, giving the Eagles the first turnover of the game. They take over at Buffalo’s 23-yard line.
Since Buffalo scored to start the second quarter, three straight drives have ended in punts.
The Eagles have had the ball for more than eight minutes and run 14 plays in that period, but the Bills’ defense has kept them far from the end zone.
The offense showed a few promising signs, including Carson Wentz’s connection with Alshon Jeffrey for a big 13-yard gain on third-down. But they couldn’t hold onto any momentum.
Buffalo gets ahead with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Cole Beasley on third-and-14 early in the second quarter.
The score capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive, during which Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Brandon Graham were both called for personal fouls.
Stephen Hauschka split the uprights for the extra point, giving the Bills a 7-3 edge.
Jake Elliott maintained his perfect record, nailing a 37-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead with 3:38 left in the first quarter.
The field goal punctuated a solid nine-play, 54-yard drive that included a 25-yard catch-and-run from running back Miles Sander.
Fletcher Cox’s play this season has been criticized, and he hasn’t looked like his usual dominant self since off-season foot surgery. But the All-Pro defensive tackle came out hot on the Bills’ first two possessions, back-to-back three-and-outs.
Before Sunday, the Eagles had allowed their opponent to score on the opening drive in six of seven games. With the help of a Cox sack, only his second of the season, and forced fumble on third-down, they forced the Bills to go three-and-out on the opening possession.
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the Week 8 Philadelphia Eagles-Buffalo Bills matchup. We’ll update you on all the big plays, scoring drives, and other Birds news right here, as it happens.
Coming off two straight road losses to the Vikings and the Cowboys, losses by a total of 45 points, players and coaches on this 3-4 Eagles squad have said they’ve practiced mad and embarrassed all week. Fans are waiting to see if all that anger pays off on the field against the 5-1 Bills.
The Eagles’ injury report is as long as it was last week, and the situation has forced them to start a rookie defensive tackle opposite veteran Fletcher Cox. Another rookie, Andre Dillard, will start again at left tackle. The offense remains without wide receiver DeSean Jackson and his field-stretching ability.
Their issues aren’t confined to the field, either.
The off-the-field drama of last week carried over to this one, with the anonymous quotes controversy continuing and Orlando Scandrick openly criticizing his former Eagles teammates and the front office in an interview on FS1.
Today’s game marks the first time the Eagles have played the Bills since 2011. Thanks for following along with our work at Inquirer.com/sports, and enjoy the game.
Les Bowen has today’s inactives, which are predictable except for healthy scratch Nate Herbig, the rookie center.
Our Eagles beat writers make their picks for Eagles-Bills. Only Jeff McLane predicts an Eagles loss.
Paul Domowitch breaks down the critical stats you need to know before kickoff.
Domowitch also brings you the scouting report and key matchups. In the intangibles department, the Bills definitely have an edge against the struggling Eagles.
Columnist Mike Sielski unpacks the biggest problems for the Eagles. Among them: injuries on the offensive and defensive lines.