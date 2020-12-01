The Birds’ defense came to play. It held the Seahawks to a three and out on the third series. To open the second quarter, Jalen Hurts came in at second-and-9. It was the first time Hurts has been in a game when Wentz didn’t stay in the lineup. After a false start on the Eagles, Hurts completed a pass to Alshon Jeffery for six yards. Wentz returned on the next play and was sacked, forcing the fourth three and out. Naturally, coach Doug Pederson was second-guessed on his decision.