It was a familiar script for the Eagles, with a struggling offense on display for a national television audience in Monday’s 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at the Linc. It was the Eagles third straight loss, and a third consecutive week of criticism on social media. Here is a look at how others responded to Monday’s performance.
One of the matchups to watch was Eagles corner Darius Slay against Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. On Seattle’s first drive, Metcalf had three receptions and also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Slay. The other story line was that the Eagles could have drafted Metcalf in the second round in 2019 draft, but selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside instead at No. 57. Metcalf was selected at No. 64, the final pick of the round.
On fourth-and-goal from the Eagles 2-yard-line, Seattle went for it and Derek Barnett stuffed David Moore for a 5-yard loss on a flip pass.
With a fourth-and-2 from the Eagles’ 37, Seattle went for it again and Barnett ended up sacking Wilson for a 1-yard loss. Seattle entered the game 7 for 9 in fourth down conversions. A former Eagles LB applauded the D.
The Eagles’ third down struggles have been glaring.
The Birds’ defense came to play. It held the Seahawks to a three and out on the third series. To open the second quarter, Jalen Hurts came in at second-and-9. It was the first time Hurts has been in a game when Wentz didn’t stay in the lineup. After a false start on the Eagles, Hurts completed a pass to Alshon Jeffery for six yards. Wentz returned on the next play and was sacked, forcing the fourth three and out. Naturally, coach Doug Pederson was second-guessed on his decision.
Seattle got a big play when Metcalf made a 52-yard reception to the Eagles 1-yard line.
Two plays later, David Moore made a 1-yard catch for the TD.
The Eagles, still looking for their first, first down, had their fifth three-and-out when Miles Sanders was stopped for no gain on a third-and-2 play. After the Eagles punted, Seattle took over with 9:25 left in the second quarter.
Seattle went up 14-0 with 5:27 left in the first half when Chris Carson scored on a 16-yard run, carrying Rodney McLeod into the end zone.
With 4:46 left in the first half, Wentz gained the Eagles first, first down on a 21-yard run, causing this news flash.
The Eagles began moving the ball, but there was a call for Travis Fulgham, looking for his first target.
The Eagles got back in the game when Wentz hit Dallas Goedert on a 3-yard scoring pass with 12 seconds left in the half. That ended a 15-play, 75-yard drive.
Jake Elliott then missed the extra point, making it 14-6 at the half.
Despite being soundly outplayed, the Eagles were still in this game at halftime.
After holding Seattle on the first possession of the third quarter, the Eagles offense picked up where it ended in the first half. Following a third down sack by Jamal Adams, the Eagles settled for a 42-yard field goal by Elliott, cutting Seattle’s lead to 14-9 with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
Metcalf caught a 19-yard pass, but the ball came out at the end. It was called a complete pass, but Pederson challenged the call and faced criticism in doing so.
The call on the field stood. Pederson had been 2-for-2 in challenges before this one. Jason Myers would later hit a 44-yard field goal, making it 17-9 with 2:06 left in the third quarter. That made Myers 13-for-13 this season.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles had a fourth-and-2 from their own 48, but Wentz’s pass was batted down by linebacker K.J. Wright. Here came the play-calling critics.
Seattle running back Carlos Hyde scored on a 17-yard run, but it was nullified by a holding penalty. The Eagles then got a break when Metcalf dropped what should have been a touchdown in the end zone. Seattle had to settle for a 33-yard Myers field goal, making it 20-9 with 11:08 remaining.
Facing fourth-and-4 from the Seattle 15-yard-line, Pederson elected to go for it and Wentz threw an end zone interception to Quandre Diggs. There were no Eagles around the ball. Seattle took over with 8:35 left.
Seattle padded the lead to 23-9 on a Myers 39-yard field goal with 1:13 left. The Eagles then got an improbable 33 yard touchdown reception by Richard Rodgers with 12 seconds left. Miles Sanders’ two-point conversion run made it 23-17.
Of all people, Metcalf recovered the onside kick to seal the win. It will be another long week for the Eagles as they prepare to visit Green Bay on Sunday. The frustration with the Eagles continues.