Why didn’t Roseman land Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins? Because the salary cap burdens of DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery (popular deals when they were done) and the plan to draft cheaper, younger receivers in April prevented Roseman doing the deal in March. Further, no one could have predicted Hopkins’ availability when the Eagles locked themselves into Jackson and Jeffery. (And consider this: Had Kiem in Arizona drafted Metcalf with the 62nd pick in 2019 instead of drafting Andy Isabella, Kiem could have saved himself the second- and fourth-round picks Hopkins cost, along with solid veteran running back David Johnson -- who, if the Cardinals wanted to move him, could have brought them a pick.)