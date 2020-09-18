Miles Sanders should help. He will get his carries, but I’d expect the Eagles to have a couple of pass plays at the ready that will exploit the mismatches he creates as a receiver. Aaron Donald can be a handful. The Eagles have done a solid job of neutralizing the Rams defensive tackle in previous meetings, but that was with Brandon Brooks at right guard. Nate Herbig or Jack Driscoll could be red meat for Donald. But the return of Lane Johnson at right tackle should settle the line down. The Eagles have won considerably more with Johnson than without. They are 36-17 with him in the lineup, 6-12 without.