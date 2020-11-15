EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside played just five snaps in the Eagles' pre-bye-week victory over Dallas, and didn’t take a special teams snap, so it wasn’t shocking Sunday when the Eagles did not activate the 2019 second-round wideout for their NFC East visit with the New York Giants.
Arcega-Whiteside has caught just two passes for 45 yards this season, after a shockingly unproductive rookie year, in which he played all 16 games, with five starts, but managed only 10 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown. He missed this season’s San Francisco game with a calf injury, but this was his first time on the inactive list. The Eagles had Alshon Jeffery ready to make his 2020 debut Sunday, coming back from foot surgery in December 2019.
As expected, right tackle Lane Johnson returned to the lineup after battling knee and ankle injuries. Johnson said he felt much better after having his ankle drained last week.
Also inactive were third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, corner Craig James (shoulder), offensive lineman Brett Toth, running back Jason Huntley, and wideout Quez Watkins.
Going into the weekend, there seemed to be a chance that Isaac Seumalo would return to his starting job at left guard, after missing the last six games with a knee injury. Seumalo practiced, but was not activated from injured reserve. The Eagles brought up corner Michael Jacquet and tight end Caleb Wilson from their practice squad, with the two weekly slots allowed for that. They had an extra COVID-19 replacement spot, because safety Marcus Epps has tested positive, and they used that for defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.