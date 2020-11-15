Going into the weekend, there seemed to be a chance that Isaac Seumalo would return to his starting job at left guard, after missing the last six games with a knee injury. Seumalo practiced, but was not activated from injured reserve. The Eagles brought up corner Michael Jacquet and tight end Caleb Wilson from their practice squad, with the two weekly slots allowed for that. They had an extra COVID-19 replacement spot, because safety Marcus Epps has tested positive, and they used that for defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.