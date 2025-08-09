Eagles practice observations: Jalen Carter turns it on; First look at Jakorian Bennett; Eli Ricks’ pick-six

The Eagles held their 11th open practice of training camp for the 2025-26 season on Saturday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Here are my observations from Day 11:

Zack is back

Linebacker Zack Baun (back) returned to practice after an extended absence. He didn’t participate in team drills. Guard Landon Dickerson (knee) and wide receiver Terrace Marshall (knee) also were limited.

Receiver Elijah Cooks and guard Kenyon Green suffered shoulder injuries in Thursday’s preseason opener and didn’t practice. They attended the workout — a sign that their injuries weren’t significant. Receiver A.J. Brown did some pre-practice running, but he’s still out with a hamstring strain.

The following were also sidelined: defensive tackle Byron Young (groin), running back Montrell Johnson (hamstring), tight end Cameron Latu (knee), and long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck).

Cornered

Cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson struggled against the Bengals on Thursday night, but a few days later defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was of the opinion that “it’s great that happened.” Now is better than later, and Fangio wants to see what they learned and how they’ll respond.

They’re still splitting first-team repetitions. Jackson got tangled up with receiver DeVonta Smith and fell to the ground, while the receiver somehow maintained his footing and snagged a Jalen Hurts throw. Ringo broke up a Hurts pass to Smith on a comeback route. He may have arrived too early.

Eli Ricks, meanwhile, had the cornerback play of the day. On Thursday night, he dropped a would-be pick-six. But during a “backed up” team drill at the 1-yard line, Ricks jumped a Tanner McKee pass and waltzed into the end zone. It looked like McKee and his intended target — Marshall — had a miscommunication on the route. Ricks, a noted soccer and Liverpool fan, punted the ball in celebration — and with considerable hang time.

Also at cornerback, the Eagles got their first look at Jakorian Bennett, who arrived in a trade on Monday. The former Raider ran with the twos and threes and had some nice reps in coverage. Tariq Castro-Fields might not win a spot on the final roster, but he’s flashed at times and broke up a pass to receiver Taylor Morin during the backed-up period.

Line backing

Fangio said that rookie Jihaad Campbell was supposed to start at inside linebacker vs. the Bengals, but that trainers wanted him on a pitch count. That’s why fellow rookie Smael Mondon was first up alongside Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Mondon struggled against the Bengals, especially their starters. He settled down and tackled better later in the game.

Mondon didn’t get many snaps with the first unit a few days later. He had been one of my early camp surprises. But the Eagles don’t tackle much in practice and he had struggled in that area in college. Let’s see how he responds.

Trotter blitzed during the backed-up portion and seemed to force Hurts to throw wide of running back Saquon Barkley when he jumped into the quarterback’s line of vision. He trailed tight end Dallas Goedert on a couple of his catches. Campbell flowed to Barkley on one of his carries for a stop.

Safety in numbers

Andrew Mukuba was a full participant for the first time since his shoulder injury July 26. The rookie should be ready to play in the second preseason game on Saturday. He didn’t get any reps at safety with the first unit, but did play in dime personnel. Mukuba was closest in coverage when quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit Morin in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Cooper DeJean continued to play safety in base defense. Fangio said we eventually would see him practice at outside cornerback, but that has yet to happen. Sydney Brown got most of the first-team snaps at safety opposite Reed Blankenship. Tristin McCollum spelled Blankenship when he was given breaks.

Coop Deville

Darius Cooper was rewarded for his Thursday night performance with snaps with the starters. Hurts never threw to him, partly because he got matched up opposite cornerback Quinyon Mitchell a few times, but also because the Eagles worked a fair amount on the run game. Cooper was a willing blocker and locked up Brown on one rush. Brown gave the rookie a little extra business when he didn’t disengage.

Cooper had an accurate McKee pass sail through his outstretched arms after he got behind Jackson on a sideline route.

Gimme Carter

Jalen Carter seemingly can be as disruptive as he wants. He’s not quite at the level at which he can take practice, or even single plays, off, but whenever he’s engaged, the defensive front looks different. He made a difference Saturday. On the first-team set, he bodied up Barkley on his first carry and sacked Hurts a few plays later and punched the ball from his hands.

Carter later batted a Hurts throw that deflected back into the quarterback’s hands. Right guard Tyler Steen held his own vs. Carter on occasion and created a throwing lane for Hurts with an angled block. During one-on-one drills, Carter violently knocked Steen back with his get off. But the guard recovered and kept stand-in quarterback Connor Barwin from getting “sacked.”

Wilson fills it

Johnny Wilson had ups and downs in the first two weeks of camp, but saved his best for the preseason opener with three catches for 73 yards. Wilson primarily was a blocker as a rookie, but if he can be more consistent as a receiver — and use his 6-foot-6 frame like he did on Thursday — he may have a greater role.

He caught a second-level throw from Hurts on a seam route out of the slot on Saturday, even if it appeared the offense was flagged for a false start.

Ogbo and one-on-ones

Ogbo Okoronkwo continued to make a push for the 53-man roster. The defensive end won both one-on-one reps against tackle Kendall Lamm. He completely faked out Lamm with a stutter-step inside move and beat him with an outside speed rush on the second. Fangio said he doesn’t put much stock in one-on-ones, but he had to be pleased with Okoronkwo’s pressure that flushed Hurts out of the pocket during team drills.

Here some of my other observations from lineman one-on-ones:

Lane Johnson’s vertical set is like watching poetry in motion. Edge rushers Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson had zero chance of getting by the tackle, who’s always first off at the snap. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo drove Brett Toth back on skates with a bull rush, but Toth pinned Ojomo to the ground in the rematch.

Matt Pryor owned outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari in their two matchups. Pryor has had a solid camp, and his tackle-guard versatility likely has him a roster spot. I’m not sure where that leaves Darian Kinnard, who has similar traits and has performed well. Defensive tackle Gabe Hall penetrated by him in their first faceoff, but Kinnard struck back on the second.

Laekin Vakalahi-wrecker Ty Robinson finally lined up opposite other O-linemen in one-on-ones. He bested Vakalahi in their meeting but also made quick work of center Drew Kendall and guard Hollin Pierce. Robinson has room to grow — as the preseason opener showed — but there’s definite promise there.

Guard Trevor Keegan had two solid reps at center vs. defensive tackle Joe Evans. It seems that experiment is ongoing. Rookie tackle Cameron Williams denied rookie edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland on his two rushes. Williams has shown improvement after a rocky start to the summer.

McCord cutting?

Kyle McCord clearly has fallen to fourth on the quarterback depth chart. Does that mean the rookie’s spot on the 53-man is in jeopardy? You wouldn’t think so for a fifth-round draft pick, but Thompson-Robinson is the better passer at this point. Thompson-Robinson also has more NFL experience and could fetch the Eagles something from teams in more need of backups.

McCord needs reps and time to develop. On his first dropback on Saturday, it felt like he stared down his first read too long, and by the time he went to his next he was forced to throw away. McCord had a few completions on checkdowns, though.

Thompson-Robinson made a nice read on a throw to tight end EJ Jenkins. He converted a short third down with a quickie to receiver Giles Jackson. And he ended practice with back-to-back touchdown and two-point conversion hookups with Morin. The latter came when Morin slanted just inside new guy Bennett.

Extra points

Ainias Smith and Avery Williams again were the first two up in punt returns. … Former Eagles defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Ndamukong Suh were in attendance, as was former guard Brandon Brooks. Cox, who has taken to car racing in retirement, looked as svelte as ever. … The Eagles will hold their lone open practice at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. They will return to the NovaCare on Tuesday for camp.