It’s only been a short time since the season of Segel ended in Philadelphia when Dispatches from Elsewhere recently wrapped production in town, but we’re already getting our first official look at the series.
AMC over the weekend released the first teaser for Dispatches, which filmed in Philly from July until earlier this month and brought stars including Jason Segel, Sally Field, and Andre 3000 to own for the shoot. A 10-episode anthology series, the show follows “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” according to a description from AMC.
“You’ve all been selected as secret agents. You’re needed now,” a voice says in the teaser. “Behind this world, there is a world which has been hidden from you.”
While the new teaser doesn’t clear up what we should expect from Dispatches too much, it does show quite a few Philly locations throughout its run.
While in town, crews filmed around town in spots including the 300 block of South Street, the Curtis Center, Passyunk Avenue near Melrose Diner, and the 1100 block of Locust Street. Local locations represented in the teaser include Rittenhouse Square, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and Walnut Street in Center City, among others.
A specific premiere date has not yet been announced for Dispatches, though it is scheduled to arrive on AMC sometime in 2020. The show is one of several Hollywood projects that have filmed in Philadelphia recently, including M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, the Idris Elba-starring Concrete Cowboys, and HBO’s Kate Winslet starrer Mare of Easttown, which is currently in production in the area.