NEW YORK — Martin Scorsese’s latest crime epic The Irishman, which follow the life of Philadelphia mob associate Frank Sheeran, will have a major presence at the 77th Golden Globes.

The Netflix drama is nominated for five awards, including best motion picture, best screenplay, and best director, organizers announced Monday. The only project to beat out The Irishman in number of nominations was fellow Netflix drama Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a married couple going through a divorce.

While The Irishman was filmed primarily in New York, it largely takes place in and around Philadelphia, where Sheeran spent a majority of his life before dying in a West Chester nursing home in 2003. Based on author Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses, the film includes a number of real Philadelphia locales in its story, as well as several well-known Philadelphia mafia figures.

But the one big snub? The Irishman star Robert De Niro was not nominated for his role as Sheeran, even though he’s considered a lock for ann Oscar nomination. His costars, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, fared much better — both were nominated for best supporting actor in a film.

The other big snub of the day included women in the director category: Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria, Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Marielle Heller. The Globes are notoriously unfriendly to female directors, so it wasn’t much of a shock that they were left out.

In other disappointments Monday: Ava Duvernay’s Netflix drama When They See Us, about the Central Park Five, was shut out, even though the limited series did well at the Emmys. HBO can’t be happy: Game of Thrones’ final season only received one nod; Veep’s final season and Watchmen, HBO’s new prestige drama, didn’t receive any. And the forthcoming CATS was left in the cold even though the Globes has rarely seen a musical they didn’t like.

Netflix dominated Monday’s nominations, with four films vying for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and Dolemite Is My Name. Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations.

Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen announced the nominees for the Jan. 5 show, which honors achievements in film and television.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time. Tom Hanks, a nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

MOVIES

Best drama film

  • The Irishman
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Joker
  • The Two Popes

Best comedy or musical film

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Best animated film

  • Frozen 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Best actress in a drama

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor in a drama

  • Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress in musical or comedy

  • Ana De Armas, Knives Out
  • Awkwafina, The Farewell
  • Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best actor in musical or comedy

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton, Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best supporting actress

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening, The Report
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actor

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best director

  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best screenplay

  • Marriage Story
  • Parasite
  • The Two Popes
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • The Irishman

Best original score

  • Thomas Newman, 1917
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
  • Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
  • Randy Newman, Marriage Story
  • Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best original song

  • “Beautiful Ghosts” — CATS
  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman
  • “Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2
  • “Spirit” — The Lion King
  • “Stand Up” — Harriet

Best foreign language film

  • The Farewell
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

TELEVISION

Best drama TV series

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Best comedy TV series

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

Best limited series or TV movie

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Best actor in a television drama

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Billy Porter, Pose

Best actress in a television drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actor in a TV musical or comedy

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Ben Platt, The Politician
  • Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
  • Rami Yousef, Rami

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

  • Chris Abbott, Catch 22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
  • Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in television, limited series or television film

  • Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Andrew Scott, Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Best supporting actress in television, limited series or television film

  • Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable
  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl

The Associated Press contributed to this article.