In other disappointments Monday: Ava Duvernay’s Netflix drama When They See Us, about the Central Park Five, was shut out, even though the limited series did well at the Emmys. HBO can’t be happy: Game of Thrones’ final season only received one nod; Veep’s final season and Watchmen, HBO’s new prestige drama, didn’t receive any. And the forthcoming CATS was left in the cold even though the Globes has rarely seen a musical they didn’t like.