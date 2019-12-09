NEW YORK — Martin Scorsese’s latest crime epic The Irishman, which follow the life of Philadelphia mob associate Frank Sheeran, will have a major presence at the 77th Golden Globes.
The Netflix drama is nominated for five awards, including best motion picture, best screenplay, and best director, organizers announced Monday. The only project to beat out The Irishman in number of nominations was fellow Netflix drama Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a married couple going through a divorce.
While The Irishman was filmed primarily in New York, it largely takes place in and around Philadelphia, where Sheeran spent a majority of his life before dying in a West Chester nursing home in 2003. Based on author Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses, the film includes a number of real Philadelphia locales in its story, as well as several well-known Philadelphia mafia figures.
But the one big snub? The Irishman star Robert De Niro was not nominated for his role as Sheeran, even though he’s considered a lock for ann Oscar nomination. His costars, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, fared much better — both were nominated for best supporting actor in a film.
The other big snub of the day included women in the director category: Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria, Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Marielle Heller. The Globes are notoriously unfriendly to female directors, so it wasn’t much of a shock that they were left out.
In other disappointments Monday: Ava Duvernay’s Netflix drama When They See Us, about the Central Park Five, was shut out, even though the limited series did well at the Emmys. HBO can’t be happy: Game of Thrones’ final season only received one nod; Veep’s final season and Watchmen, HBO’s new prestige drama, didn’t receive any. And the forthcoming CATS was left in the cold even though the Globes has rarely seen a musical they didn’t like.
Netflix dominated Monday’s nominations, with four films vying for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and Dolemite Is My Name. Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations.
Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen announced the nominees for the Jan. 5 show, which honors achievements in film and television.
Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time. Tom Hanks, a nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.
- The Irishman
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Joker
- The Two Popes
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
- Ana De Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Marriage Story
- Parasite
- The Two Popes
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Randy Newman, Marriage Story
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
- “Beautiful Ghosts” — CATS
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman
- “Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2
- “Spirit” — The Lion King
- “Stand Up” — Harriet
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Rami Yousef, Rami
- Chris Abbott, Catch 22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
The Associated Press contributed to this article.