About the Avalanche: Lead the league in scoring at 3.70 goals per game, and had a six-game winning streak snapped Monday when they lost in overtime to Calgary. ... Colorado is 8-1-2 against Eastern Conference teams, including Saturday’s win at Boston. It was the Bruins’ first home loss in regulation. ... Nathan MacKinnon is third in the league in scoring with 47 points and tied for third with 19 goals. He had three points in Colorado’s two wins over the Flyers last October. ... Defenseman Cale Makar, a leading Rookie of the Year candidate, did not play Monday after taking a seemingly innocuous hit from Boston’s Brad Marchand two days earlier. Makar, like the rest of humanity, is day to day. Starting goalie Philipp Grubauer (lower body) also had to leave the Boston game and DNP Monday. ... Former Washington Capital Andre Burakovsky is off to a hot start. His 12 goals equal last year’s output, and he’s already closing in on his career high of 17. Burakovsky, oddly, has scored exactly 12 goals in each of the last four years.