Where to get the best pies in Philly

Germantown/Chestnut Hill Bakery $

The deep-dish pies from this Germantown Avenue gem are so good, you’ll want a second slice moments after you finish the first one. The pies from this bakery, from a couple of Culinary Institute of America grads, look as good as they taste: Leaf-shaped pastry cutouts adorn the pumpkin pie, while their Thanksgiving fruit pies (apple crumble, pear-ginger) are finished with a heaping mound of crispy-crunchy-buttery crumble topping. Toasted pecan and sweet potato round out the holiday pie selection, all of which come in flaky, beautifully crimped all-butter crusts. Place an order by Friday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. for holiday pickups the following Tuesday and Wednesdays. Owners Jennifer Low and Sean Williams also try to keep extra pies (and cake and cookies) on hand for walk-ins, and they'll be around in December, too. Frosted Fox offers pie year-round on weekends (preordering is recommended), with flavors changing seasonally; look for strawberry rhubarb, mixed berry and Key lime with meringue as the calendar turns. — Jenn Ladd