Longtime bar-restaurant at 19th and Callowhill Streets has reopened for lunch and dinner after a long-stalled ownership change with similarly romantic airs, quaint bar, and American fare. Those seeking to re-create the old days should be aware of the prices, which are high for the neighborhood and in some cases differ markedly from those published on the website. Jambalaya at dinner that’s $30 online was offered for $39 on a printed menu late last week. The “$33” diver sea scallops also hit print at $39. Most entrees are in the $30s (“oven-roasted Frenched half of chicken” over champagne risotto is the lowest-priced, at $25, and the four-cheese tortellini with smoked chicken is listed at $27). Signature cocktails are $15 to $18. The same bottle of Dogfish Head 90-Minute IPA that’s $6 at the nearby Bishop’s Collar is $9.