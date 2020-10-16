I ate a memorable dinner recently under a chandelier that dangled beneath the stars from a tent pole at Palizzi Social Club’s temporary outdoor garden. I can’t tell you where it is without compromising my host’s coveted membership. But the biggest secret revealed to me was not the close-held location of the private club’s al fresco oasis, where I devoured meltaway braciole and revelatory fresh spumoni. It was a realization that the true magic of our dining scene resides securely inside the hearts, hospitality, and imaginations our talented restaurant workers — not the buildings here they labor.