Yes, University City has long had many food carts to satisfy its campus appetites. But Yue Kee was always a notch above. Its ancient Grumman truck, a time-beaten relic even 15 years ago, was a destination mobile kitchen before Philly’s food truck revolution really hit an ambitious stride a decade ago. How many of those next-gen food truck pioneers, I wonder, are still rolling to work in their truck each day? Let alone for 37 years? I cannot think of many — if any.