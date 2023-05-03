We can’t get enough dollar dogs | Let’s Eat

The Phillies haven’t cornered the market on dollar dogs. We’ll tell you about four bars that extend the good deals all season long. Also this week: An honored chef in Philly goes home to Mexico, and we share his story in words and photos, a Shore dining destination escapes the wrecking ball, and a cat cafe serving Colombian snacks is on the way. Look at that! It’s reigning cats and dogs.

— Mike Klein

Where it’s dollar dog day (almost) every day

The Phillies scheduled only three dollar-dog nights this season — which might be a good thing, given what has happened with them so far at Citizens Bank Park. The final one is Tuesday. Colleague Jenn Ladd has found four bars that have stepped up to the plate to make them happen on a much more regular basis. The deal at Jimmy’s Timeout in Northeast Philadelphia is one of the best around, to be frank.

Philly has been dubbed “Puebladelphia” as the city has become home to many talented chefs from the Mexican state. When the James Beard-nominated Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina in Kensington took his first trip back since the pandemic, Inquirer critic Craig LaBan and photographer Jessica Griffin came along. The homecoming was predictably emotional for the chef, who’d left San Mateo Ozolco as a teenager. The vivid words and photos weave a beautiful story about a man and his dreams. 🔑

One by one, Craig recounts the 21 tastiest meals he had in Mexico: “Tradition and evolution working in tandem, it seems, was always the secret spice to our favorite meals.” 🔑

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is offering nearly 4,000 bottles of rare whiskeys to the public through an online lottery. Deadline to register is Friday.

A history of the Manayunk bar/restaurant scene is your reward for reading Jenn Ladd’s article about Jake’s and Cooper’s — two very different Main Street establishments that fused into one over time. Without Jake’s, there wouldn’t be a Cooper’s, and without Cooper’s, Jake’s would be long gone. Where else on Main Street can you find “cheap wine” and delicious crabcakes? 🔑

Rittenhouse Square will get a beer garden this summer (and likely next summer, too) while developers plan a qnew building on the 1700 block of Walnut Street. Even the neighbors are cheering it, as this solves the issue of an ugly hole in the ground.

There will indeed be a Smitty’s Clam Bar this season in Somers Point, N.J. Its fate has been up in the air since the marina went on the market. Owner Patrice Popovic says it will open Mother’s Day weekend.

Our Town Brewery out of Lancaster says it’s leased the ground floor of a new building at 1519 Ridge Ave. in Francisville for a taproom with a beer garden out back, expected to open in late summer.

Original 13 Ciderworks has said publicly its shutdown is temporary; calls are not being returned.

Restaurant report

Camden-born Jose Lorenzo worked his way up from dishwasher at Lamberti’s to cooking and managing at the family’s various restaurants. Only months after he bought his first house, the pandemic hit and his hours were cut. To pay the bills, he started selling birria tacos out of his garage. That led to his opening three taco stands at Clementon Park and now, a comfy brick-and-mortar restaurant in Lindenwold, just a few blocks from his house.

AXO, after his nickname, fuses Mexican and Asian cooking “to be different,” he said. “Everybody’s doing birria now.” But not everyone is doing birria egg rolls, or Korean al pastor tacos (the pork gets a blast of gochugaru), or bowls of birria ramen. It’s BYOB and cash only, and watch the calendar: He’s closed Monday and Wednesday to accommodate his schedule at the amusement park.

AXO, 4 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold. Hours: noon-9 p.m. Tuesday, noon-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Closed Monday and Wednesday.

Briefly noted

In a rare move, a judge has overturned the city’s zoning approval for Bankroll, the $25 million sports bar on the former site of the Boyd Theater in Center City. It’s open as the legal drama plays out.

The owner of a Chestnut Hill sushi restaurant that cheated workers out of wages agreed to a $1 million settlement with the government. That was four years ago. Not a dime has been repaid.

The Ram’s Head Inn, a landmark outside of Atlantic City, has new owners in a sale that beat the wrecking ball by only days.

Cherry Hill Diner, which buzzed neon for 55 years, closed on Sunday to make way for a car wash, just like the one across the street.

❓Pop quiz❓

The 9th Street Italian Market Festival is coming up May 20-21 with an all-time first. What is it?

A) A design-your-own water ice stand

B) A naked greased-pole climb

C) A cheesesteak contest

D) A “gravy” or “red sauce” debate

Find out if you know the answer.

Ask Mike anything

Where’s the best French dip in South Philly or Old City? — @tom_carlin_

The French dip delivers thin-sliced roast beef (topped sometimes with cheese) on a baguette, and is served with a container of jus for dipping. You might call it the American pub version of birria. I struck out in my search through South Philly and Old City, so I’ll steer you to the heart of Center City and the ’Vous — Locust Rendezvous (1415 Locust St.). The time-honored neighborhood bar across from the Academy of Music does a juicy dip and other sandwiches, in particular the grilled Reuben.

