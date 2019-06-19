With the summer solstice mere hours away, how about a tour through New Jersey to stop and eat at some of Anthony Bourdain’s favorite joints. Inquirer photographer Tom Gralish did just that. His words and photos may inspire you. Also this week, I visit a bruncherie with three locations in the city’s Northwest and a new Chinese noodle house in Chinatown that will fill you up deliciously for less than 10 bucks.