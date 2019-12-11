For Italian American food, you’re covered at Dino’s. Its look inside and out suggests mom-and-pop pizzeria, but Luigi Mazzitelli and crew are doing so much more: Italian wedding soup filled with escarole and tiny meatballs, vampire-resistant garlic rolls, snacky bread sticks filled with pepperoni bits, the usual lineup of thin-crust and Sicilian pizzas and cheesesteaks, plus a full board of entrees made with care. Chicken Francese, in a sauce of white wine, lemon, and butter with a side of penne, was a steal (and a second meal) for $13.95. In fact, four of us got out the door for exactly $70 including a tip to a saintly waitress.