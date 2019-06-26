Marrone keeps A Tutti’s menu uncomplicated: Pizza, his own pasta (served with focaccia), salads and a few antipasti, and panini on house-baked bread, plus coffee. He bills his puffy-edged pizza, which comes out of a gas oven retrofitted to bake at high temps, as Neapolitan. Not quite. While he keeps the pies’ edges airy, the bottom crust is sturdier than the norm. But that crust needs all the heft it can get to support the generous toppings. Try the tre carne, which for $16 for a “16-inch-ish” pie was full of pepperoni, prosciutto, and sausage, plus mushrooms and black olives, maybe with an order of the fettuccine with meatballs from his mother’s recipe ($12), or maybe just simple cacia e pepe ($12), chased with an espresso.