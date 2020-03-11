The themes run the gamut and dot the region. You got a hot dog stand opening Monday at 15th and Arch. Then you have Steak 48, a fancy-pants steakhouse, coming to South Broad Street. The Main Line will get an outpost of a successful Northeast Philadelphia Chinese restaurant, as Jin Ding opens where Yangming was in Bryn Mawr. West Chester’s Kooma will open a branch in the King of Prussia Town Center. The city will see two barbecue joints, one of which will also cater to vegans. Jim Marino of Bistro di Marino has a third South Jersey location teed up.