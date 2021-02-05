Royal Boucherie at 52 S. Second St., owned by Stephen Simons and David Frank, is closed until at least April 1. The partners want to wait until Philadelphia restaurants may use 50% of their indoor seating, said Suzanne O’Brien, the operations manager who also oversees such Simons and Frank-owned restaurants as Khyber Pass Pub, Royal Tavern, Cantina Los Caballitos, and Triangle Tavern. Many restaurateurs have maintained that the 25% limit is not sustainable in the long term for survival.