Also on the 2021 calendar, previously noted here, are an all-day cafe (The Landing Kitchen) and restaurant (Lark) on the Main Line from chef Nicholas Elmi and veteran restaurateur Fia Berisha; Lola’s Garden, an indoor-outdoor operation from Avram Hornik in Ardmore’s Suburban Square; a Di Bruno’s location in Wayne; Sor Ynez, a Mexican restaurant in Kensington from the owners of Jet Wine Bar and Rex 1516 (which itself will move next door into the refurbished Royal Theater sometime in 2021); LMNO, a long-awaited Mexican restaurant from Stephen Starr; an unnamed sandwich shop on West Passyunk from the owners of SliCE pizza; an unnamed Mediterranean restaurant on the former site of Paradiso on East Passyunk; the sweet-savory syndicated sitdowner Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Cherry Hill; and a big move for Oceancrat, The Boiling Seafood from Mount Laurel to Maple Shade.